Palestinians sell and shop at a makeshift market next to a pile of rubble in Gaza, where war has devastated the economy. AFP
Palestinians sell and shop at a makeshift market next to a pile of rubble in Gaza, where war has devastated the economy. AFP

Business

Economy

Gaza unemployment rate surges to 80% and economy shrinks by 85% in 12 months of war

The occupied West Bank’s economy has also suffered, says International Labour Organisation

Fareed Rahman
Fareed Rahman

October 17, 2024

Energy This Week

Expert analysis on oil & gas renewables and clean energy

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Energy This Week