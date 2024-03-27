Israeli raid on Gaza's Nasser Hospital leaves several Palestinians dead and wounded

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

Several people were killed and wounded on Wednesday morning as Israel began a raid on Gaza's Nasser Hospital, the latest of a string of attacks against hospitals in the Palestinian enclave.

Soldiers arrested medical staff and displaced civilians sheltering inside the hospital, the official Wafa news agency reported, and “opened fire” on displaced men at the site after ordering them to leave the building.

Overnight, 66 people were killed, including three in Israeli air strikes in and around Rafah, Gaza's health ministry said early Wednesday.

At least 32,414 Palestinians have been killed and another 74,787 wounded since the war began on October 7.

The assault on Nasser came hours after witnesses said tanks were surrounding the complex.

Palestinians have reported intense strikes in the vicinity of the hospital for more than a week.

Nasser Hospital was raided in February in an operation that killed several people and turned the complex into a “military barracks,” Palestinian media reported at the time.

Others were arrested and the hospital was badly damaged.

Doctors trapped in the hospital during the February siege previously told The National of Israeli quadcopters firing into operating rooms, and food and water shortages forcing people to drink saltwater.

On Tuesday, Gaza's Health Ministry said Israeli troops were firing “shells and conducting violent raids in its surroundings in preparation for its storming”.

“Thousands of displaced people are still inside the hospital,” the ministry said.

“They do not have sufficient quantities of drinking water, food and infant formula, and their lives are in danger,” it added.

Gaza's once-fragile healthcare sector has now completely collapsed due to Israeli attacks, with no fully functioning hospitals left following the latest raids.

In Gaza city, the army continues a raid on Al Shifa, Gaza's largest hospital, in what it has described as “one of the most successful operations” of the war.

That raid, one of several on the hospital, has killed more than 170 Palestinians and led to the arrest of at least another 500 people.

A Palestinian man sitting in a wheelchair is assisted while fleeing north Gaza, following an Israel raid on Al Shifa Hospital. Reuters

Survivors of the raid have described severe food, water, and electricity shortages, beatings, and mass killings inside the hospital's morgue.

Palestinians inside the complex and in the vicinity of the hospital have been ordered to go south, despite Israeli attacks reported across the enclave, including the southern cities of Rafah, Khan Younis and the so-called Al Mawasi “safe zone.”

Also in Khan Younis, the nearby Al Amal Hospital, run by the Palestinian Red Crescent, has been forced out of service following an Israeli raid that killed two people – one Red Crescent volunteer and one hospital patient – last week.

It followed a 40-day siege which began in late January.

The hospital “stopped working completely after the Occupation forces forced the hospital’s crews and the wounded to evacuate it and closed its entrances with dirt barriers,” the PRCS said on Tuesday evening.

It said the attack on the hospital continues an Israeli pattern of violations against medical staff, and Red Crescent members in particular, since the war began on October 7, and criticised the international community for failing “to provide the necessary protection for its staff, patients, and displaced persons”.