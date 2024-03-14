Live Blog
Hezbollah supporters raise their hands as they listen to a speech by Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, shown on a large screen, on the occasion of Hezbollah's annual 'Martyrs' Day', in the southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon, 11 November 2023. EPA

Israel-Gaza war live: Gazans resilient in face of adversity, says Hezbollah's Nasrallah

The group’s leader says despite massacres, destruction, injuries, losses, siege and hunger, people of Gaza continue to stand firm

  • UN agency says one worker killed by Israeli warehouse bombing
  • Hamas commander dies in Israeli attack on south Lebanon
  • First aid ship to land in Gaza after tense deal with Israel
  • Hamas says maritime aid route for Gaza inadequate
  • EU's Borrell says 'survival of the population in Gaza is at stake
  • Death toll in Gaza rises to 31,272, with 73,024 injured
Updated: March 14, 2024, 6:54 AM