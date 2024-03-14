Israel-Gaza war live: Gazans resilient in face of adversity, says Hezbollah's Nasrallah

<p><em>Jamie Prentis</em> reports from Lebanon:</p><p>Lebanese Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah said on Wednesday that Israel was losing the war in Gaza because in five months it had not fulfilled any of its stated objectives.</p><p>Mr Nasrallah said victory in the enclave is “disputed by many within the adversary's ranks as unattainable".</p><p>“Despite enduring numerous massacres, widespread destruction, a staggering number of martyrs and wounded, significant losses, a suffocating siege and persistent hunger, the people of Gaza continue to stand firm in their embrace of resistance,” he said in a speech to mark the start of Ramadan.</p><p>“The people of Gaza have remained resilient."</p><p>Hezbollah has been engaged in near-daily cross border exchanges of fire with Israel since hostilities broke out on October 8, in support of Hamas in Gaza.</p><p>Mr Nasrallah praised Hamas, saying: “The resistance is strong, present, solid and in a position of victory and in a position of power."</p>