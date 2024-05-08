US will stop sending bombs to Israel if it launches Rafah invasion, Biden says

President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that he would stop shipments of US weapons to Israel if Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu orders a major invasion of the southern Gaza city of Rafah.

“I made it clear that if they go into Rafah – they haven’t gone in Rafah yet – if they go into Rafah, I’m not supplying the weapons that have been used historically to deal with Rafah, to deal with the cities,” Mr Biden told CNN.

Israel this week said it is conducting a limited military operation to gain control of the Rafah border crossing on the Gaza side, much to the anger of the international humanitarian community, which says this would block aid deliveries aimed at curbing the risk of famine.

Mr Biden has faced growing criticism for his support of Israel by many in the US, including members of his own Democratic Party, the Arab-American community and university students, posing a threat to his bid for re-election this November.

He also said that US weapons have killed civilians in Gaza.

“Civilians have been killed in Gaza as a consequence of those bombs and other ways in which they go after population centres,” Mr Biden said, referring to the 2,000-pound bombs that the US paused shipments of last week.

The Pentagon said earlier on Wednesday that a shipment of “high-payload munitions” to Israel had been delayed, demanding it do more to protect civilians as it increases combat operations around Rafah.

The US is Israel's strongest ally, sending it about $3.3 billion in military aid annually.

Washington last month passed a foreign aid package that allocated about $26 billion for Israel.

Mr Biden said that his administration would continue to support Israel's Iron Dome air defence system but it would not continue to supply the country with weapons and ammunition.

He also touched on the nationwide protests on campuses against the war in Gaza, with students calling for their universities to divest from Israel's actions in the Palestinian territories.

“There's a legitimate right to free speech and protest,” Mr Biden said.

“As always, you have a right to do that.”

But he repeated his administration's warning that anti-Semitism and hate speech should not be allowed on campus.