Israel's Rafah incursion throws Gaza's health care into deeper turmoil

Majed Jaber is one of many doctors in Gaza who have found themselves unable to reach the place they feel they most need to be – a hospital.

After Israel ordered 100,000 Gazans in the east of Rafah to leave their homes, in preparation for a ground assault, Dr Jaber's priority was to see that his family was safe.

He packed his bags reluctantly and went to the home of a friend, where he is now staying with his parents and others who lived at his own home.

As the sound of shelling grew closer, two thoughts went through his head, he told The National.

One was “I'm so sad that my home is going to be destroyed or taken over by an occupying force,” he said.

The other was, “I wish I could go to the European Hospital” near Khan Younis, north of Rafah.

Dr Jaber said there was no transport to take him there safely, or to Al Hilal Al Emarati Maternity Hospital, where he has been working as a volunteer in recent weeks.

According to a doctor at one of Rafah's hospitals, foreign medical staff were ordered to leave their posts on Sunday.

“At some point, we were working on several emergency cases of civilians who had been wounded by Israeli strikes. Someone came in and said: 'I know you want to be heroes, but safety comes first'. In the blink of an eye, the staff left,” the doctor said.

One of the two patients on the treatment table at the time died, the doctor added.

Doctors Without Borders (MSF) said that it was relieving its staff from their duties at the Emirati Hospital, the Gaza Strip's only functioning maternity hospital, on Wednesday and handing their responsibilities over to Gaza's Ministry of Health.

MSF will be providing maternity services at the Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, it said.

Avril Benoit, executive director of MSF USA, said that an Israeli military escalation in Rafah, where about 1.5 million people now live because of displacement from other areas, would turn the area into a “graveyard”.

Ms Benoit said MSF staff and patients were terrified.

“Israel must immediately halt plans for this ground invasion. A further military escalation in Rafah would be a direct attack on a trapped population,” she said.

She also said that the offensive would “further decimate” a “barely functioning” healthcare system.

Hospitals are either out of reach because of the high risk of travelling to them, or are under threat from shelling.

A video shared by Glia Equal Care, an organisation that provides 3D printed medical equipment, showed an American midwife speaking about the dire conditions in Gaza among pregnant women and mothers of newborns.

“Pregnancy during genocide means no prenatal care and a lack of diagnosis for prenatal conditions,” she said, speaking outside the Emirati Hospital in the undated video.

The midwife, identified as Bridget, said babies were born with congenital anomalies.

Many mothers who came to the hospital to deliver their babies were seeing a healthcare provider for the first time in their pregnancy, she said.