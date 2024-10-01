Al Khalidiya neighbourhood in Abu Dhabi. Owners of mixed-use buildings must ensure they separate the financials of each space for tax purposes. Khushnum Bhandari / The National
UAE corporate tax: How will it apply to owners of mixed-use buildings?

It is important for all those eligible for the tax to keep track of their reporting period

David Daly

October 01, 2024

