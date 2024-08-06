Before June 2023, there were five options available for selecting a fiscal year. However, a Cabinet decision made a significant change to this system. Pawan Singh / The National
Before June 2023, there were five options available for selecting a fiscal year. However, a Cabinet decision made a significant change to this system.

UAE corporate tax: Why it is key to identify the right fiscal year for your business

It is important to carefully consider your reporting period selection to ensure compliance with tax regulations

David Daly

06 August, 2024

