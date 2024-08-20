The Dubai Multi Commodities Centre revealed 25 per cent year-on-year increase in new Chinese companies setting up operations in the free zone in 2023. Photo: DMCC
Chinese investments in focus as Dubai hosts business forum in Beijing
Investments are expected to grow in logistics, clean energy technologies, mobile games and AI amid strengthening of ties between UAE and China