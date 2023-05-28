China's first domestically-produced passenger jet makes maiden commercial flight

A made-in-China aircraft to rival Boeing and Airbus underwent its maiden commercial flight on Sunday, almost six months after being delivered to China Eastern Airlines.

Flight MU9191 took off from Shanghai at 10.32am local time, the airline said on its Weibo account. The plane carried 128 passengers and landed in Beijing, the People’s Daily said in a tweet.

The commercial debut marks a long journey for the Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China, or Comac as it is better known.

The manufacturer first started developing the narrow-body airliner in 2008 and production began in late 2011. But it was not until September 2022 when the C919 received official certification to fly, marking the end of flight testing and paving the way for Comac to start deliveries.

China Eastern Airlines is the C919’s launch customer, with an order for five planes.

After the first jet’s delivery in December, the aircraft undertook a period of flight activities almost daily in order to satisfy a requirement for 100 hours of proving flights.

But from February 7 to May 17, the plane did not fly regularly, FlightRadar24 data show.

Luggage collection detailed for China Eastern Airlines flight MU9191 at the Beijing Capital International Airport on May 28. EPA

China is seeking to disrupt the dominance of Boeing and Airbus in commercial jetliner manufacturing. Both Airbus’s A320 Neo family and Boeing’s 737 Max jets have a full order book through to the end of the decade, meaning any carrier wanting narrow-body jets sooner may need to find an alternative.

Comac has received more than 1,000 orders for the C919, though the majority are not confirmed and many are from Chinese aircraft lessors yet to place the jet with an airline.

Doubts remain over Comac’s ability to fulfil those orders. The Chinese manufacturer is also reliant upon foreign suppliers including General Electric, Honeywell International and, for the engines, CFM International – a venture between GE and France’s Safran.

The Comac C919 makes its first commercial flight at Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport on May 28. Reuters

Shanghai-based China Eastern, one of the country’s biggest carriers, said on its earnings call last week that it plans to bring all five C919s into its fleet this year.

The C919 remains certified only to fly within China. The European certification process is under way. Each C919 costs about $99 million, before customary discounts to airlines.