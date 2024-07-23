Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's budget highlighted some of the risks India faces, including geopolitical tension, supply chain issues and protectionism. Bloomberg
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's budget highlighted some of the risks India faces, including geopolitical tension, supply chain issues and protectionism. Bloomberg
India Budget 2024: Jobs, middle class and rural development in focus, minister says
Modi government forecasts GDP growth of 6.5% to 7%
Rebecca Bundhun
23 July, 2024