India budget 2024 focuses on poor, women and farmers ahead of elections

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has unveiled its last budget before the general election, due to be held by May.

The government took the opportunity to highlight its achievements in a bid to win over voters. It also has to keep its fiscal deficit in check, which limits its spending capacity.

“The impact of all round development is discernible in all sectors,” Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman told the parliament on Thursday, during her budget presentation.

“There is macroeconomic stability. Investments are robust. The economy is doing well.”

The fiscal deficit estimate for the April 2024 to March 2025 financial year has been set at 5.1 per cent of the gross domestic product, down from an estimated 5.8 per cent in the current financial year.

Ms Sitharaman announced that infrastructure spending would be increased by 11.1 per cent.

She said that the next five years would see “unprecedented development” and that the government would build “20 million more houses” for poor people over that period.

India is also planning more measures to improve energy security, Ms Sitharaman said.

Thursday's budget is an interim one, preceding a general election. The country's final budget will only be presented after the election results come through.

Because of this, business leaders were not anticipating any major policy shifts or “big bang” announcements in this budget.

Infrastructure spending has been a key area of focus for the government, as it aims to boost the economy and create much-needed jobs.

Some experts have noted that the government is already confident about its economic achievements, and recent successes in state elections have also boosted its confidence as Mr Modi bids for a third term.

India's economy grew by 7.6 per cent in the third quarter of last year, according to official data, making it one of the world's fastest growing economies.

Keeping the fiscal deficit under control is particularly important for India as it aims to attract more foreign investment flows, say economists.

“Fiscal consolidation is also equally important, given that there is bond inclusion coming up, and globally India is looked at as an engine for macro stability,” said Anitha Rangan, economist at Equirus, a Mumbai-based financial services firm.

“Now what that means is that there is not so much available room for spending.”

JP Morgan plans to include India's government bonds in its emerging markets index from June 28, which is expected to be a pivotal moment.

Ms Sitharaman tried to appeal to voters during her budget presentation by recounting India's economic achievements and the help that the government has given to farmers.

“We believe in empowering the poor,” she said. She also reaffirmed the government's aim for India to become a developed country by 2047.