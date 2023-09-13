US inflation ticks up over higher petrol prices

US inflation rose last month due to rising petrol costs, but underlying inflationary measures showed signs of a cooling economy.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 0.6 per cent last month after increasing 0.2 per cent in July, and increased 3.7 per cent on an annual basis, the Labour Department reported on Wednesday, in line with economists' expectations.

Core CPI – which excludes gasoline and food – rose 0.3 per cent last month, slightly hotter than expectations of 0.2 per cent. Core CPI rose 4.3 per cent annually, down from 4.7 per cent in July.

The gasoline index accounted for more than half of the monthly all-items increase, the Labour Department reported.

While recent economic data has shown that inflation has eased in the US, it still remains at a too-high level for the Fed's long-term 2 per cent goal. Policymakers have indicated that they would likely keep rates elevated for some time.

Traders largely anticipate that the Federal Reserve will leave interest rates unchanged when it meets next week. The central bank has raised US interest rates to the target range of 5.25 and 5.50 per cent since March of last year.

The Fed is not expected to cut interest rates until June 2024, data from the CME Group showed.