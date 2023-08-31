Federal Reserve's preferred inflation metric rises slightly in July

Latest economic data adds to expectations that central bank will leave interest rates unchanged next month

A demonstrator holds a poster as thousands of Los Angeles workers protest in front of city hall on August 3. EPA

A demonstrator holds a poster as thousands of Los Angeles workers protest in front of city hall on August 3. EPA

Kyle Fitzgerald author image
Kyle Fitzgerald
Washington
Aug 31, 2023
Powered by automated translation

An inflation metric closely monitored by the Federal Reserve rose slightly in July, adding to expectations that the central bank will leave interest rates unchanged next month.

The Price Consumption Expenditures Price Index increased 0.2 per cent last month, data from the Labour Department on Tuesday showed. Core PCE inflation – which excludes food and energy – also increased by 0.2 per cent.

Headline inflation rose 3.3 per cent on an annual basis, up from 3.0 per cent in July. Core PCE inflation rose 4.2 per cent annually, in line with estimations from a Reuters survey of economists.

READ MORE
Federal Reserve prepared for more rate hikes if needed, Powell says
US job vacancies at lowest level since 2021 as consumer confidence dips

Thursday's data followed recent economic reports that showed signs of cooling economic pressures. A separate report from the Labour Department on Tuesday showed job openings at their lowest level in two years.

Previous readings have also shown that inflation has climbed down in recent months, but Fed chairman Jerome Powell said it was not enough evidence to suggest a sustained path to its long-term 2 per cent goal.

“The lower monthly readings for core inflation in June and July were welcome, but two months of good data are only the beginning of what it will take to build confidence that inflation is moving down sustainably towards our goal,” he said at the Jackson Hole symposium last week.

“Twelve-month core inflation is still elevated, and there is substantial further ground to cover to get back to price stability,” he said.

The US central bank closely watches PCE inflation to make its monetary policy decisions.

Traders anticipate that the Fed will leave rates unchanged at 5.25 to 5.50 per cent when officials next meet in September, data from the CME Group showed.

Updated: August 31, 2023, 1:10 PM
InflationEconomy
Editor's picks
More from the national