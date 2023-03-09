UAE and Ukraine review progress in push to sign Cepa deal

UAE and Ukrainian officials have discussed the latest developments towards the signing of a comprehensive economic partnership agreement (Cepa) between the two countries.

The Emirates announced the launch of preliminary Cepa talks with Ukraine in December 2022.

Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, met Yulia Svyrydenko, Ukraine's First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economic Development, Trade and Agriculture, and Taras Kachka, the eastern European nation's Deputy Minister of Economic Development, in Dubai on Thursday.

The meeting explored measures to strengthen co-operation in sectors such as property, transport, energy, agriculture, technology, manufacturing and retail.

More details to follow …