UAE non-oil foreign trade reaches record $607 billion in 2022

The UAE’s non-oil foreign trade reached a record Dh2.23 trillion ($607.1 billion) last year, crossing the Dh2 trillion mark for the first time in history, as the Arab world’s second-largest economy accelerates efforts to reduce its dependence on hydrocarbons.

Non-oil trade values for the January-December period last year were up more than 17.3 per cent compared to 2021.

“The UAE’s non-oil foreign trade has broken all records in 2022,” Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade, said.

“Amid global challenges, the UAE has cemented our status as a major trading hub, a gateway to the world, and a global market … we will continue to work on extending our trade partnerships and help define the future of trade,” Mr Al Zeyoudi said.

China, Asia's largest economy, was the UAE's top trading partner during the period, with bilateral trade between the two countries at Dh264.5 billion. It was followed by India (Dh180.9 billion), Saudi Arabia (Dh135.2 billion) and the US (Dh110 billion).

