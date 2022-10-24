UAE and Cambodia start CEPA talks to boost trade and economic ties

The UAE and Cambodia started Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (Cepa) negotiations today as the Emirates looks to double the size of its economy and push gross domestic product beyond Dh3 trillion ($817 billion) by 2030.

The countries aim to boost bilateral non-oil trade to $1bn in the next three to five years, officials announced at a joint press conference on Monday.

Trade between the two countries grew by 40 per cent in the first eight months of this year to $279 million, compared with the same period in 2021 and is expected to exceed $350m by the end of the 2022, Minister of State for Foreign Trade Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi said.

“Today and this week is going to be the first round of negotiations and based on that, we will evaluate how quickly we can move on,” Dr Al Zeyoudi told The National after the press conference on the Cepa negotiations between the UAE and Cambodia in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

“From the initial preparation, I think we can move quickly.”

Dr Al Zayoudi expects the deal between the two countries to be finalised in “three to six months' time, maximum”.

More to follow …