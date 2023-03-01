President Sheikh Mohamed swears in new UAE ambassadors

Four Emirati ambassadors have been sworn in before President Sheikh Mohamed in Abu Dhabi.

The swearing-in ceremony took place at Qasr Al Bahr on Wednesday.

Sheikh Mohamed received Dr Nariman Al Neyadi, Ambassador to Armenia, Hussain Al Hammadi, Ambassador to China, Mohamed Al Neyadi, Ambassador to Chile, and Hazza Al Kaabi, Ambassador to Cuba.

The President wished the diplomats success in their mission to strengthen relations with China, Chile, Armenia and Cuba.

The new ambassadors thanked Sheikh Mohamed for putting his trust in them and said they were proud to represent the UAE. They pledged to diligently to serve the country.

Read More President Sheikh Mohamed and Malaysian King oversee joint military exercise

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad, Adviser for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court; Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, and managing director and group chief executive of Adnoc; Ahmed Al Sayegh, Minister of State; and Khalifa Al Marar, Minister of State, were present at the swearing-in ceremony.