Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed meets Syrian President in Damascus

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, discussed humanitarian repercussions following the devastating earthquake with Syria's President Bashar Al Assad during a meeting in Damascus.

Sheikh Abdullah conveyed the condolences of President Sheikh Mohamed and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, to the Syrian people and victims of the quake.

Mr Al Assad expressed his thanks for the UAE's speedy response to the humanitarian relief and the efforts of its field teams.

He also wished for further development, prosperity and progress for the UAE and its people.

Sheikh Abdullah also visited the areas affected by the earthquake.

He thanked the UAE search and rescue teams in Syria who are part of the UAE's Operation Gallant Knight / 2 to rescue those trapped under the rubble.

He said the UAE was committed to providing the necessary support and assistance for those affected by the humanitarian disaster.

Sheikh Abdullah was accompanied by Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Co-operation.

The Emirates has sent 17 aid flights to Turkey and another 10 to Syria so far, delivering 107 tonnes of crucial relief supplies.