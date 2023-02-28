President Sheikh Mohamed and Malaysian King oversee joint military exercise

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed and King of Malaysia, Abdullah Shah watched on Monday the conclusion of “Desert Tiger 6“, the joint military exercise between the UAE and Malaysian Land Forces.

The joint exercise was to expand the scope of co-operation to enhance military capabilities between the two sides, to raise the level of performance, combat efficiency and teamwork, news agency Wam said.

Maj Gen Saeed Rashid Al Shehhi, commander of the UAE Land Forces, expressed his pride at the distinguished relations with the Malaysian Armed Forces.

Lt Gen Mohamed bin Abdulrahman, deputy commander of the Malaysian Land Forces, spoke of the importance of the joint military exercise and mutual understanding.

The military exercise was also attended by Sheikh Tahnoun, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region; Sheikh Nahyan, chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; Sheikh Mansour, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court; the Regent of Pahang, Crown Prince Tengku Alam Shah of Malaysia; Sheikh Mohammed, adviser for Special Affairs at the Ministry of Presidential Court; Mohammed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs; Lt Gen Issa Al Mazrouei, chief of staff of the Armed Forces; and a number of senior officers from both countries.