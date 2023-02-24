Fed's preferred inflation gauge accelerates in January

A key measure of inflation ticked higher in the month of January, adding to expectations that the Federal Reserve will continue raising interest rates this year as price pressures continue to burden US households and businesses.

The Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index report released from the Commerce Department on Friday showed that prices rose 0.6 per cent from December to January. On a year-on-year basis, prices increased from 5.3 per cent in December to 5.4 per cent in January.

Meanwhile, consumer spending surged to 1.8 per cent.

READ MORE Fed officials expect further rate increases, minutes show

Friday's data shows that inflation continues to grip the economy despite the Fed's aggressive efforts to control it. The central bank has raised interest rates eight times from a near-zero level in March 2022 to its current range of 4.5-4.75 per cent to slow down the economy.

Last week's Consumer Price Index (CPI) report showed that consumer prices in January rose by 6.4 per cent year-on-year in January, a step down from last summer's 9.1 per cent peak but still stubbornly above the Fed's long-term 2 per cent goal.

The Fed prefers monitoring the PCE to determine its monetary policy because it provides a more thorough understanding of consumer behaviour.

Policymakers are expected to increase interest rates by 25 basis points when they meet next month.