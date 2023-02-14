Inflation in US continues to moderate but price pressures re-emerge

US consumer prices accelerated in January, but the annual increase was the smallest since late-2021, pointing to a continued slowdown in inflation and probably keeping the Federal Reserve on a moderate interest rate hiking path.

The Consumer Price Index overall slowed to 6.4 per cent year-on-year, from 6.5 per cent in the prior month, the slowest 12-month increase since October 2021, according to a report from the Bureau of Labour Statistics (BLS). An Associated Press survey of economists had predicted annual inflation slowed to 6.2 per cent in January.

On a monthly basis, the CPI rose 0.5 per cent in January after increasing 0.1 per cent in December.

The BLS said the index for shelter “was by far the largest contributor” to the all-items increase. Food, petrol and natural gas also contributed.

With inflation still running above the Federal Reserve's long-term target of 2 per cent, the central bank must determine for how long it intends to maintain its tightening of monetary policy.

One significant obstacle in the way of the Fed's efforts to maintain a soft landing is the nation's labour market. The economy added 517,000 jobs last month and unemployment dipped to a new 53-year low of 5.3 per cent.

President Joe Biden hailed the economic data as a sign that his administration is delivering a strong economy, but Fed Chair Jerome Powell and his colleagues have reiterated concerns that a tight labour market adds to inflationary pressures. Mr Powell has previously indicated some workers would have to feel some “pain” in the central bank's efforts to tamp down on inflation.

Tuesday's report indicates that the Fed will probably continue to make moderate interest-rate increases.

“This report, combined with the booming jobs market, will certainly raise questions at the Fed’s Monetary Committee meeting next month,” said Neal Keane, head of sales trading at brokerage firm ADSS.

Traders anticipate the Fed will raise interest rates by an additional 25 basis points when policy officials meet next month, according to CME's FedWatch Tool.

Interest rates now stand at 4.58 per cent after being near zero at this time last year. The Fed initially estimated interest rates would hover around 5.1 per cent by the end of 2023, though Mr Powell has said the central bank will adjust its end-of-year forecasts during its March 21-22 meeting.