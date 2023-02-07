Markets watch as Powell remarks on state of the US economy

In what could be seen as the undercard to President Joe Biden's State of the Union address on Tuesday night, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will give his own comments on the US economy in remarks that will be closely watched by investors.

Markets rallied last week around Mr Powell's remarks that the economy was beginning to show signs of “disinflation”, particularly in the goods and housing sectors.

And after raising the Fed's interest rates by 25 basis points last week, the markets will hope Mr Powell's lunch time discussion at the Economic Club of Washington will provide clarity into how much longer the central bank will retain its monetary tightening policy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down more than 100 points when trading began on Tuesday morning and the S&P 500 was down 0.20 per cent.

Interest rates now stand in the range between 4.50 to 4.75 per cent, after being near zero last March, as part of the Fed's battle to tamp down inflation, which currently stands at 6.5 per cent. The Fed's long-term goal is to bring inflation down to 2 per cent.

Coupled with recent economic data, Mr Powell's remarks last week provided some hope that the Fed would continue slowing the rate of its interest-rate increases, which its median estimate forecasts will reach 5.1 per cent by the end of the year.

But a stronger-than-expected jobs report last week showed that the labour market remains a persistent obstacle in the Fed's plans to lower the cost of goods. The economy added 517,000 jobs in January as the unemployment rate hit a new 53-year low of 3.4 per cent.

Mr Powell said the Fed will probably issue a “couple of more rate hikes” before interest rates are “sufficiently restrictive”.

Neel Kashkari, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, said the January jobs report signalled more interest-rate increases would be necessary.

“Right now I’m still at around 5.4 per cent,” Mr Kashkari told CNBC.

“I too was surprised by the big jobs number. It tells me that so far we’re not seeing much of an imprint of our tightening to date on the labour market.”

Mr Powell and his colleagues have been attempting to operate a soft landing, which involves slowing down the economy without delivering a recession.

“I think most forecasters would say that unemployment will probably rise a bit from here but I still think I continue to think that there's a path to getting inflation back down to 2 per cent without a really significant economic decline or a significant increase in unemployment,” he said last week.

The Federal Open Market Committee will update its end-of-year forecasts when it next meets in March, Mr Powell said.