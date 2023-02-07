Sheikh Maktoum appoints new executive directors of Financial Audit Authority in Dubai

Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance, appointed Majed Al Ansari as the executive director of operation, compliance and performance audit sector at the Financial Audit Authority in the emirate.

Sheikh Maktoum, who is also the Chairman of the Financial Audit Authority, also issued a decision appointing Mohamed Al Shared as the executive director of Financial Statement Audit and Specialised Audit Sector at the authority.

The two decisions are effective from January 1 and will be published in the official gazette, Dubai government media office said on Tuesday.

The Financial Audit Authority in Dubai is an independent public authority with a mandate to audit public funds and promote accountability, transparency and integrity, its website said.

It aims to be an “independent supreme audit institution that effectively promotes accountability, transparency and integrity in the use of government resources”, it added.

The authority provides innovative professional services that add value, build trust and support the realisation of Dubai's vision.