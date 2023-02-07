Sheikh Maktoum appoints new executive directors of Financial Audit Authority in Dubai

Majed Al Ansari is appointed as the executive director of the operation, compliance and performance audit sector at the authority

The Financial Audit Authority in Dubai is an independent public authority with a mandate to audit public funds and promote accountability. Reem Mohammed / The National
Alkesh Sharma
Feb 07, 2023
Beta V.1.0 - Powered by automated translation

Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance, appointed Majed Al Ansari as the executive director of operation, compliance and performance audit sector at the Financial Audit Authority in the emirate.

Sheikh Maktoum, who is also the Chairman of the Financial Audit Authority, also issued a decision appointing Mohamed Al Shared as the executive director of Financial Statement Audit and Specialised Audit Sector at the authority.

The two decisions are effective from January 1 and will be published in the official gazette, Dubai government media office said on Tuesday.

Read More
Dubai's non-oil private economy continued to improve in December on sharp output rise
UAE’s digital economy expected to hit $140bn by 2031

The Financial Audit Authority in Dubai is an independent public authority with a mandate to audit public funds and promote accountability, transparency and integrity, its website said.

It aims to be an “independent supreme audit institution that effectively promotes accountability, transparency and integrity in the use of government resources”, it added.

The authority provides innovative professional services that add value, build trust and support the realisation of Dubai's vision.

Updated: February 07, 2023, 5:29 PM
EDITOR'S PICKS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL