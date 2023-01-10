Dubai's non-oil private economy continued to improve in December on sharp output rise

Business activity in the Dubai's non-oil private sector economy remained strong in December, boosted by a sharp increase in output as new orders climbed amid rising customer demand at the end of last year.

The emirate's seasonally adjusted S&P Global purchasing managers' index reading for November edged higher to 55.2 in December, from 54.9 in November, firmly above the neutral 50 mark separating expansion from contraction.

Although the output growth was at its slowest since February, it indicated a strong improvement in operating conditions across the non-oil sector of the emirate, the survey said.

“Growth in Dubai non-oil activity … remained robust and stronger than the average seen since the survey began in 2010,” said David Owen, an economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

“Firms linked the expansion to a sharp upturn in new order inflows and a continued improvement in demand conditions.”

Cost pressures eased as input fees fell for the third time in five months, owing to an improvement in supply conditions, the survey said.

“The emirate is performing much better than global economic trends for activity and demand,” Mr Owen said.

More to follow …