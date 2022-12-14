US Federal Reserve raises interest rates by 50 basis points

The US Federal Reserve on Wednesday raised its interest rates by 50 basis points in its continued efforts to fight inflation.

While Wednesday's announcement does make good on previous indications that the central bank would slow down its interest rate increases, the Federal Open Market Committee said it would continue to keep its interest rates high.

"The committee expects that continued increases in the target range will be appropriate to attain a monetary policy stance that is sufficiently restrictive to return inflation to 2 per cent over time," the Fed said in a statement.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell is due to deliver remarks after the announcement.

It is the seventh interest rate rise that the Fed has issued this year after rates were at near zero per cent in March. The latest announcement raises interest rates to the range of 4.25 and 4.50 per cent

The Fed announced these eye-watering raises after Mr Powell incorrectly predicted last year that the high level of inflation was “transitory”.

The six interest rate increases that the Fed has imposed this year have made borrowing costs higher for things such as credit cards and mortgages.

But the resilience of the US jobs market and wage growth continue to stymie the Fed's efforts to combat inflation — exacerbated even more by Russia's war in Ukraine.

The Fed has seen some positive signs in recent weeks, however.

The US consumer price index, a day before the Fed's interest rate announcement, showed that inflation had eased to 7.1 per cent year-on-year, down from a summer peak of 9.1 per cent.

The Fed's long-term goal is to bring inflation back down to 2 per cent.

The question in 2023 will be whether the Fed has been too aggressive with its interest rate increases. Mr Powell and his colleagues have sought to tamp down on inflation without driving the US into a recession.