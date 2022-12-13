US consumer inflation slowed in November

A key gauge of US consumer prices in November posted the smallest monthly advance in more than a year, indicating the worst of inflation has probably passed and validating an anticipated slowing in the pace of Federal Reserve interest-rate hikes.

Excluding food and energy, the consumer price index rose 0.2 per cent in November and was up 6 per cent from a year earlier, according to a Labour Department report on Tuesday. Economists see the gauge — known as the core CPI — as a better indicator of underlying inflation than the headline measure.

The overall CPI increased 0.1 per cent from the prior month and was up 7.1 per cent from a year earlier, as lower energy prices helped offset rising food costs.

US stock futures surged and Treasury yields plummeted following the report. The median estimates in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for a 0.3 per cent rise in both the core and overall measures.

The report, the last of 2022, points to inflation that — while much too high — is beginning to ease. While the Fed will likely welcome the deceleration, Chair Jerome Powell has emphasised both the central bank’s commitment to returning inflation to the Fed’s goal and the uncertainty of the outlook.

Economists broadly expect annual price growth to slow substantially next year, but it’s unclear just how bumpy or painful the path back to the central bank’s target will be.

The Fed concludes its two-day policy meeting on Wednesday and is expected to announce a half-point interest rate increase. While that would be a smaller hike than implemented in the last four meetings, it would put rates at the highest level since 2007.

Economists expect further tightening next year followed by an extended pause as policymakers assess the nation’s inflation trajectory and persistence. Market participants see the central bank cutting rates before the end of next year.