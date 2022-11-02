US Federal Reserve raises interest rates by 75 basis points for fourth straight time

The Federal Reserve announced another significant interest rate increase on Wednesday, ignoring pleas from Democrats who say that the US central bank is moving too quickly to combat the nation's historic inflation.

The Fed lifted interest rates by another 75 basis points — the fourth time in a row — which will lead to even higher borrowing costs for American families and businesses. Chairman Jerome Powell is scheduled to deliver remarks at 2.30pm ET, with many watching to see if he offers any hints at more moderate future interest rates.

Wednesday's announcement brings the Federal Open Market Committee's short-term rate between 3.75 per cent to 4 per cent, up from their last meeting's target range of 3 per cent to 3.25 per cent.

“The committee anticipates that ongoing increases in the target range will be appropriate in order to attain a stance of monetary policy that is sufficiently restrictive to return inflation to 2 per cent over time,” the body said in a release.

Fed officials have stressed that they need to act aggressively to tamp down on inflation, which currently stands at 8.2 per cent. But recent government figures provide mixed information about the interest rates' effectiveness.

The US housing market has been particularly damaged by the Fed's borrowing rates. The 30-day mortgage rate topped 7 per cent for the first time in two decades, mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported last week. And existing-home sales dropped for the eight consecutive month in September.

But the jobs market remains resilient. The US on Tuesday reported that companies reported more openings in September than in August, making the Fed's task of slowing the economy and cooling inflation more challenging.

Fed officials have said that their actions will inflict “pain” on American households, ostensibly in the form of layoffs. Mr Powell has also warned against loosening Fed policy too soon, saying the bank will continue to “keep at it until the job done”.

Elizabeth Warren, a US senator and long opposing voice to Mr Powell, and other Democrats in Congress are cautioning the Fed to slow down its interest rate rises and consider the total job losses such actions will lead to.

“These statements reflect an apparent disregard for the livelihoods of millions of working Americans, and we are deeply concerned that your interest rate hikes risk slowing the economy to a crawl while failing to slow rising prices that continue to harm families,” Democrats said in a letter to Mr Powell signed on Monday.

The letter signed by the 11 politicians follows two other letters from Democratic senators arguing that the Fed has a responsibility to ensure that the US maintains full employment.

As with Fed watchers, Democratic politicians are likely to keep close tabs on Mr Powell's speech on Wednesday afternoon to see if he addresses any of their concerns.