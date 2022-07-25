No signs of a broad US recession in sight so far: Janet Yellen

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen expressed confidence in the US Federal Reserve’s fight against inflation and said she does not see any sign that the country's economy is in a broad recession.

“We’re likely to see some slowing of job creation,” Ms Yellen said on NBC’s Meet the Press programme on Sunday. “I don’t think that that’s a recession. A recession is broad-based weakness in the economy. We’re not seeing that now.”

With US consumer prices rising at the fastest rate in four decades, a growing number of analysts say it will take a recession and higher joblessness to ease price pressures significantly.

The Fed increased rates in June by the most since 1994 and is expected to approve another 75 basis-point rise this week.

Inflation is “way too high”, Ms Yellen said, while renewing the Biden administration’s argument that it is also high in many other advanced economies.

“The Fed is charged with putting in place policies that will bring inflation down,” said Ms Yellen, who is a former Fed chairwoman. “And I expect them to be successful.”

Even if the US posts two consecutive quarters of economic contraction, Ms Yellen — pointing to the US job market — said she does not expect that the academics at the National Bureau of Economic Research who rule on recessions would call one.