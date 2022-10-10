UAE Cabinet approves 2023-26 federal budget with total expenditure of $68.69bn

The UAE Cabinet on Monday approved the country’s federal budget for 2023-2026 with a total expenditure of Dh252.3 billion ($68.69bn) and revenue of Dh255.7bn.

The announcement followed the Cabinet's meeting at Al Watan Palace in Abu Dhabi, which was chaired by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai.

“The budget of the union is sustainable and balanced, and it is a major driver of the union government and its development ambitions for the people of the union,” Sheikh Mohammed wrote in a tweet.

ترأست اليوم اجتماع مجلس الوزراء بقصر الوطن بأبوظبي، اعتمدنا فيه الميزانية العامة للاتحاد 2023-2026 بإجمالي مصروفات 252.3 مليار درهم وإجمالي إيرادات 255.7 مليار درهم. ميزانية الاتحاد مستدامة ومتزنة وهي محرك رئيسي لحكومة الاتحاد ولطموحاتها التنموية لشعب الاتحاد pic.twitter.com/4Zv1eo1ut8 — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) October 10, 2022

“I chaired the Cabinet meeting at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi. We approved the federal budget 2023-2026 ... The federal budget is a major driver of the government’s development ambitions and plans,” state news agency Wam quoted Sheikh Mohammed as saying.

According to the budget, the UAE estimates growth in revenue in the fiscal year 2023 will reach 11 per cent with a growth rate of 3.9 per cent in expenditures, Wam reported.

Social development and benefits represent the largest proportion of the UAE Federal Budget 2023 at 39.3 per cent, followed by government affairs with 38 per cent of the budget. The rest of the budget was distributed to the infrastructure and economic resources by 3.8 per cent and the financial assets and investments by 3.4 per cent. Other federal expenses amount to 15.5 per cent of the 2023 budget.

The UAE economy bounced back strongly from the coronavirus pandemic-driven slowdown last year — and economic momentum has picked up pace this year on the back of government initiatives and higher oil prices.

Brent, the benchmark for two thirds of the world's oil, surged to nearly $140 per barrel after Russia’s military offensive in Ukraine in February. While it has since dropped from those levels on growing concerns related to the global economy, Brent is still up more than 25 per cent since the start of this year.

The country's output, which expanded 3.8 per cent in 2021, is expected to grow 5.4 per cent and 4.2 per cent in 2022 and 2023, respectively, according to the latest projections from the Central Bank of the UAE.

Emirates NBD recently raised its UAE growth forecast to 7 per cent in 2022, due to a higher estimate for the energy industry's output and the “robust growth” of its non-oil sector, setting up the country for its fastest annual expansion since 2011, when output grew by 6.9 per cent.

Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank projects growth of 6.2 per cent, largely on the back of strong real non-oil gross domestic product growth.

The UAE's non-oil sector expanded by more than 6 per cent in the first three months of the year, largely due to the containment of Covid-19, the easing of pandemic-related restrictions, the Expo 2020 Dubai and the recovery in global travel, the Central Bank said.

The government's net operating surplus more than doubled in the first quarter of this year, as higher oil prices boosted revenue, according to data released by the Ministry of Finance this year.

The operating surplus for the three-month period to the end of March rose to Dh36.4bn, from Dh15.9bn posted in the same period in 2021.

Last October, Sheikh Mohammed approved the UAE budget for 2022 with a total expenditure of Dh58.93bn.

In June, the Federal National Council said the government planned to boost its 2022 federal budget by spending an additional Dh1.23bn.

The increased spending will come from the federal government's general reserves, the FNC said.

The UAE's revenue this year was estimated to increase by about Dh374.9m, it added.