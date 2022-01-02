Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid approves 2022-24 Dubai budget with $49.28bn in spending

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, approved the emirate’s budget for 2022 to 2024 that allocates Dh181 billion ($49.28bn) for spending, including Dh60bn expenditure planned for this year, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, said in a tweet on Sunday.

The government wages and salaries will account for 34 per cent of total spending in 2022. The emirate is allocating 24 per cent to general and administrative expenses, 21 per cent to grants and government support, 4 per cent to capital expenditure while 6 per cent will go to debt servicing.

Dubai plans to allocate 9 per cent of total expenditure in 2022 to infrastructure projects while 2 per cent is being kept as special reserves, according to the tweet.

"The priority will remain for citizens, their happiness and providing them with the finest services," Sheikh Hamdan said.

In terms of sector, 42 per cent of spending will be directed to economic, infrastructure and transport sectors, while 30 per cent of expenses will go to the social sector, according to the tweet.

Security and justice will account for about 23 per cent of spending this year, while the emirate plans to allocate 5 per cent of total spending to innovation and creative sectors.

"The Dubai government continues to work to realise the emirate's ambitious future plans, enhance its competitiveness and consolidate its position as a leading global commercial hub, thereby placing Dubai at the forefront of worldwide efforts to accelerate economic recovery," Sheikh Hamdan said.

Public revenue this year is expected to reach Dh57.55bn, he said in a separate tweet.

The government expects more than half of its revenue (57 per cent) this year to come from fees, 20 per cent from taxes including value added tax, 10 per cent from customs fees, 6 per cent from oil, 6 per cent from return on government investments and 1 per cent from taxes on foreign financial institutions.

Dubai, the commercial and tourism hub of the Middle East, has bounced back strongly from the pandemic-driven slowdown on the back of government measures to curb Covid-19, thereby strengthening the emirate's business environment.

It has introduced stimulus packages worth Dh7.1bn to support its economy and minimise the effects of the pandemic on businesses and people.

The emirate's non-oil economy maintained growth in November, with business conditions posting the sharpest improvement in two years, helped by a pick-up in new business and a rebound in international travel linked to Expo 2020, according to IHS Markit, which compiles Dubai Purchasing Managers' Index.

The property sector is also rebounding strongly from the pandemic-induced slowdown. Total property sales transactions in Dubai surged 88.37 per cent annually in the first 11 months of 2021, according to the latest data by the Dubai Land Department.

The emirate registered 55,640 sales deals worth Dh135.4bn from January to November 2020, making it the best year in terms of total sales since 2014, the data shows.

Expo 2020 Dubai, new measures by the government, including the expansion of the golden visa scheme and visas for retirees, and the roll out of mass inoculations are supporting Dubai’s property market.

The tourism sector is bouncing back, too, with the emirate having received 4.88 million visitors between January and October 2021. International visits during October alone reached more than one million as Dubai’s tourism sector continues to chart a robust recovery.

The emirate's hotels sold 9.4 million room nights in the first 10 months of 2020, up 34 per cent compared to the same period in 2019, owing to a higher number of domestic and international visitors, according to the latest statistics released by the Dubai government's media office.

The number of licences issued by Dubai in the first 10 months of 2021 jumped 69 per cent to 55,194, Department of Economy and Tourism data showed.

E-commerce licences – which allow business activities online and across social networking accounts – also posted solid growth in the first half of last year, up 63 per cent at 3,243 from 1,989 a year ago.