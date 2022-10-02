New board formed for Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council

The Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry has formed a new board for the Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council (ADBWC) to help female entrepreneurs boost their contribution to the emirate’s economy.

The board's mandate is to help women refine their skills and introduce them to the applicable laws and policies, Abu Dhabi Chamber said in a statement on Sunday.

It will also aim to help businesswomen learn how to benefit from local and federal government initiatives and incentives.

Chaired by Asma Al Fahim, the new ADBWC board includes Nour Al Tamimi, Khadija Al Ameri, Marwa Al Mansouri, and Sheikha Al Nuwais.

“Over the past 50 years, the UAE has placed women empowerment among its top priorities and supported the Emirati woman to be a key partner in building the UAE,” Ms Al Fahim said.

The UAE, the Arab world’s second-largest economy, is keen to increase women’s participation in the workforce and has launched several programmes to support female entrepreneurs, promote them to leadership roles in the workplace and boost their representation on corporate boards.

Women currently occupy 27 per cent of seats in the Cabinet, with the UAE having nine female ministers, Sheikha Fatima, Mother of the Nation and honorary chairwoman of the ADBWC, said in August.

Women also make up 30 per cent of the total workforce in diplomatic service, 64 per cent in education and healthcare sectors, with 23,000 female entrepreneurs managing projects with a total value of more than Dh50 billion ($13.6bn) in the UAE, she said at the time.

The ADBWC remains keen to increase its “communication with businesswomen in Abu Dhabi” to keep them updated on the latest economic changes, Ms Al Fahim said.

The council will launch its own initiatives and programmes to support the business environment and equip entrepreneurs with the means to allow them to benefit from business opportunities in the local, regional and international markets, she added.