Mubadala and EQT to buy global pharmaceutical supply chain solutions company Envirotainer

Mubadala Investment Company, Abu Dhabi’s strategic investment arm, and EQT Private Equity have agreed to acquire Envirotainer, a global temperature-controlled supply chain solutions company for the biopharmaceutical industry.

The financial details of the deal were not provided. However, the enterprise value of Envirotainer is about €2.8 billion ($2.99bn), Mubadala said on Tuesday.

The two partners will support Envirotainer in its next phase of growth, accelerating its expansion in the Asia-Pacific region.

The investment will also help the company to maintain stable growth in its other core markets, leveraging on EQT’s “local with locals” approach and Mubadala’s global network.

Mubadala and EQT — a global investment manager with €77bn of assets under management across 36 active funds — will also invest in new innovation, digitisation and the sustainability of Envirotainer’s operations.

“Envirotainer plays a mission-critical role in the healthcare ecosystem by ensuring the safe and reliable delivery of drugs from pharma companies to hospitals, clinics and, ultimately, patients,” said Camilla Languille, head of life sciences at Mubadala.

The company’s extensive international footprint ideally positions it to meet the pharmaceutical industry’s growing need for global temperature-controlled distribution, as it continues to pioneer new developments in the sector.

“We have strong conviction in the company’s growth trajectory and will work closely with the management and our partners at EQT to ensure its long-term success,” she said.

Founded in 1985 in Stockholm, where its headquarters, research and development, and factories are based, Envirotainer designs, manufactures and leases out active temperature-controlled containers, used primarily to transport biopharmaceutical products by air.

Quote Envirotainer plays a mission-critical role in the healthcare ecosystem by ensuring the safe and reliable delivery of drugs from pharma companies to hospitals, clinics and, ultimately, patients. Camilla Languille, head of Life Sciences at Mubadala

It has a fleet of about 6,700 containers, 375 employees across 20 countries and more than 600 customers worldwide, including many global blue-chip pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

“Envirotainer is the clear global leader, with significant scale advantages, superior operations and industry-leading performance,” said Ali Farahani, partner at EQT Private Equity’s advisory team.

“The company has a clear purpose of enabling access to life-saving pharmaceuticals and offers reusable solutions with significantly less [carbon dioxide] emissions, compared to traditional solutions.”