UAE, Egypt and Jordan ministers hold first meeting after signing of industrial partnership

Ministers from the UAE, Egypt and Jordan held their first meeting virtually after the three countries signed an industrial partnership last week that aims to boost sustainable growth.

At the tripartite higher committee meeting, the officials discussed a road map for enacting initiatives related to the new partnership and explored opportunities for joint investments in priority sectors to bolster Arab economic integration, the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology said in a statement on Friday.

They also discussed timeframes and measures to gauge the performance of various initiatives.

The partnership focuses on integration and leveraging the competitive advantages and the unique capabilities of each of the three countries, said Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology.

“The partnership will be the nucleus of broader collaboration that contributes to building a more sustainable economic base for each member country.

“The professionalism and enthusiasm demonstrated by the teams from each country reflect our shared will to accelerate the implementation of the partnership’s mechanisms," he said.

“We are all committed to enabling positive economic returns in the medium and long term, the necessary procedural steps, feasibility studies, the immediate implementation of projects, the adoption of an integrated industrial partnership strategy and private sector entities to implement their own investment project.”

The partnership has identified five sectors of mutual interest to the three countries, including petrochemicals; metals, minerals and downstream products; textiles; pharmaceuticals; and agriculture, food and fertilisers.

A $10 billion investment fund has been allocated and will be managed by Abu Dhabi's holding company ADQ to accelerate work on the partnership across the five priority sectors.

The meeting also approved the appointment of Omar Al Suwaidi, undersecretary of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, as secretary general of the tripartite higher committee.

During the meeting, ministers also discussed mechanisms for expanding the partnership by adding new members, accelerating economically feasible opportunities under the umbrella of the industrial sector in the three countries, enabling co-operation and integration by involving more sectors, and co-ordinating with government entities and the private sector.

From bottom row, left to right, Dr Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Yousef Alshamali, Jordanian Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply, and from top row, left to right, Nevine Gamea, Egyptian Minister of Commerce and Industry, and Omar Al Suwaidi, undersecretary of the UAE Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, during the online meeting. Photo: Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology

The steering and executive committee, which has the task of connecting private sector entities with investors in the five key sectors, will meet next month to follow up on the partnership’s progress, the statement said.

Under the agreement, investors will benefit from the “competitive advantages” provided by the three countries, such as logistics, infrastructure and the availability of raw materials, said Dr Al Jaber.

“These advantages can help to ensure robust supply chains, stimulating sustainable economic growth and enhancing value-added industries for the economies of the UAE, Egypt and Jordan,” he added.

The UAE, Jordan and Egypt collectively have a gross domestic product of about $765bn and more than 60 million young people, Dr Al Jaber said last month.

The deal comes amid the UAE's efforts to support the growth of the local industrial sector, enhance its role in stimulating the national economy and double its contribution to gross domestic product to Dh300bn ($82bn) by 2031.