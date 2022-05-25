Google helps to drive more than $6.3bn into UAE and Saudi Arabia economies in 2021

Google said it helped to drive more than $6.3 billion into the economies of the UAE and Saudi Arabia in 2021 on the back of technologies that are helping to support the growing digital economy.

Services of the Google ecosystem have been estimated to steer about Dh11.3bn ($3bn) in the UAE and 12.2bn riyals ($3.25bn) in Saudi Arabia, the Alphabet-owned company said in its inaugural Google Impact Reports for the respective countries.

The company's Android Developer System was also instrumental in supporting around 50,000 jobs in the UAE, it said.

The research, conducted by London agency Public First, surveyed the effect on local businesses, developers and content creators, and society as a whole, tracking the transformation of economies after the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Despite the challenges it posed, Covid-19 helped accelerate e-commerce, remote working and the use of digital to support lifelo