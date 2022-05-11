First auction of dirham treasury bonds oversubscribed 6.3 times amid strong demand

The first auction of the UAE's conventional dirham-denominated treasury bonds was oversubscribed 6.3 times and achieved bids worth Dh9.4 billion ($2.6bn), the government said on Wednesday.

The Emirates last month announced the launch of a T-bonds issuance programme for 2022 with a benchmark size of Dh1.5bn, as part of plans to build a local currency bond market and diversify its financial resources.

T-bonds are fixed-rate government debt securities that pay semi-annual interest payments until maturity, which could be between 10 and 30 years, according to online financial encyclopaedia Investopedia. They are also considered relatively risk-free.

The launch of the Dh1.5bn UAE T-bond programme witnessed strong demand through the six primary bank dealers, the statement said.

The UAE government is represented by the Ministry of Finance as the issuer, in collaboration with the Central Bank of the UAE as the issuing and payment agent.

"The strong demand was across both tranches, with a final allocation of Dh750 million for the two years tranche, and Dh750m for the three years tranche," the statement said.

The success of the first auction is part of strengthening the UAE’s economic competitiveness and supporting the sustainability of economic growth, Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Finance and Deputy Ruler of Dubai, said.

More to follow ...