UAE raises $4bn through first federal sovereign bonds

The country plans to issue more bonds in 2022, according to the Ministry of Finance

Fareed Rahman
Oct 13, 2021

The UAE, the Arab world’s second largest economy, raised $4 billion through the issuance of multi-tranche sovereign bonds and part of the proceeds will be used for financing infrastructure projects, according to the ministry of finance.

This is the first time the country issued bonds at the federal level as it seeks to raise fresh funding amid a low interest rate environment globally.

“The UAE issued these bonds to achieve the country's strategy to build the treasury yield curve and start issuing in the future Emirati Dirham-denominated bonds,” Younis Al Khoori, undersecretary at the Ministry of Finance said.

“Some proceeds of the issuance will be used to provide financing to infrastructure projects according to the government’s relevant needs, while not exceeding 15 per cent of the direct and indirect public debt.”

The country also plans to issue more bonds in 2022 as well though the size of the bond was not disclosed.

Updated: October 13th 2021, 9:01 AM
BusinessUAEEconomyBonds
