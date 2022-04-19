Advanced economies should step up their efforts to boost global economic recovery

Developed economies need to step up their efforts to help the global economy recover from a number of challenges, the heads of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund said.

Russia's military offensive in Ukraine, the subsequent sanctions imposed on Moscow as a result of the war, Covid-induced fresh lockdowns in China, rising inflation, increasing debts and supply chain disruptions have all derailed the world economy, they said on Tuesday.

The IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva and David Malpass, the lender’s president, urged the advanced economies to accelerate their efforts to achieve an inclusive growth.

“We are facing a major setback for the world economy. The pandemic’s impact is still not over and on the top of it we have Russia invasion of Ukraine … devastating [not only the] people of Ukraine but also impacting countries both close and far,” Ms Georgieva said.

“Our growth projection for this year is 3.6 per cent compared with 6.1 per cent for 2021 when the recovery was picking up momentum … the negative impact of war goes to so many places and we are downgrading 143 countries, some 86 per cent of the world’s GDP [gross domestic product].”

World Bank president David Malpass. AFP

The IMF on Tuesday lowered its growth forecast for the global economy this year, with the fund projecting global growth at 3.6 per cent in 2022 and 2023, revising it down 0.8 and 0.2 percentage points from its January forecast, respectively.

The revision largely reflects the global spillovers of Russia’s military offensive in Ukraine and its devastating impact on both their economies.

“People’s income is moving down while hardships are going up … [we] also recognise extreme uncertainty … war might get worse, sanctions can tighten up, Covid can again roam around the world, and we can have shocks leading to failure of crops. It is a tough time for policy makers,” Ms Georgieva said.

On Monday, the World Bank also cut its forecast for global growth to 3.2 per cent from its earlier expectation of 4.1 per cent.

“Pressure on low-income countries is building up fast. We hope for peace and ways so that war can be stopped and some of these crises can be alleviated. It is critical to focus on more supplies … I am concerned with the [growth] forecast, the slowdown from 2021 is substantial,” Mr Malpass said.

“Advanced economies must really step forward with food production, fertiliser production and above all the core element is [the] energy production problem as world tries to get away from the Russian energy supplies. I am just back from Poland and Romania, I am concerned because the challenge of energy crisis is immense … [due to the] dependency on Russian natural gas.”

Russia is the world’s third-largest oil producer and the largest exporter, with about 5 million barrels a day of its crude representing roughly 12 per cent of global energy supplies. Around 60 per cent of Russia’s oil exports go to Europe and another 20 per cent to China, according to the Paris-based International Energy Agency.

Ms Georgieva and Mr Malpass were speaking at a virtual conference titled ‘the way forward: responding to global shocks and managing uncertainty’ that is part of the Spring Meetings of the World Bank and IMF.

The timeline for emerging markets and developing economies to return to the pre-pandemic growth projections is also dismal, Ms Georgieva said.

By 2026, the emerging market and developing economies will be still 6 per cent below their 2019 projections, said Ms Georgieva. The advanced economies have a “moral obligation to generate more opportunities, more growth and support financially vulnerable countries”, she added.

A view shows a plant of Azovstal Iron and Steel Works company behind buildings damaged in the course of Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol. Reuters

The education sector in poor economies has taken a hit since the onset of the pandemic, the Word Bank said. Children lost more than a year of education due to the school closures amid the health crisis, with 1.6 billion children out of school globally at the peak of lockdowns.

“There is a reversal in education. Schools were closed due to the Covid, and data showed very clearly the backsliding in education and literacy. Above 70 per cent of children in low income countries are not able to read basic text at 10 years of age. Reading literacy has gone downward and it impacts the whole world,” Mr Malpass said.

The current generation of pupils risk losing $17 trillion in lifetime earnings in present value, equivalent to nearly 14 per cent of today’s global economy, because of the Covid-related school closures, according to a December report by World Bank, Unesco and Unicef.