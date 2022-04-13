Ukraine economy to contract over 35% this year as conflict continues, IIF says

Ukraine’s economy is expected to shrink by more than 35 per cent this year because of Russia's ongoing military offensive, with the country’s fiscal gap expected to reach between $3 billion and $10bn a month, according to the Institute of International Finance (IIF).

As a result of the dip in economic activities, as well as war-related tax cuts and additional expenditures for the military campaign, IIF expects government revenue to fall by nearly 50 per cent. The international community’s commitments of $6bn to date will “certainly fall short”, it said.

“The economic impact of the war will be dramatic, even though the magnitude is set to remain unclear for some time,” said Elina Ribakova, IIF's deputy chief economist, and Benjamin Hilgenstock, IIF's economist, who jointly authored the report.

Earlier this week, the World Bank projected that Ukraine's economy will shrink an estimated 45 per cent this year because of the conflict. The magnitude of the contraction will depend on the duration and intensity of the war, the Washington-based lender said.

Ukraine's Ministry of Finance expects the economy to contract by as much as 40 per cent this year.

Firefighters operate on a burning building, following a missile attack near the Kharkiv International Airport. Reuters

The repercussions of the conflict are also being felt globally, especially in the food sector, since Ukraine is one of the main exporters of important staple foods, including barley, maize, vegetable oils and wheat. Authorities have restricted exports of critical items such as barley, beef, buckwheat, rye, salt and sugar, while many other products now require licencing.

The heads of the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund, the United Nations World Food Programme and the World Trade Organisation, called for urgent action on the food security challenge on Wednesday.

"The threat is highest for the poorest countries with a large share of consumption from food imports, but vulnerability is increasing rapidly in middle-income countries, which host the majority of the world’s poor," they said in a joint statement.

For each one percentage point increase in food prices, 10 million people are thrown into extreme poverty worldwide, according to World Bank estimates.

The IIF also noted that the Ukraine war is exacerbating the global food security crisis.

“With world food prices at multi-decade highs, we worry about global food security … the war poses an immediate risk to the 2022 harvest as the country could miss the sowing season, which should already have started,” Ms Ribakova and Mr Hilgenstock said.

“The Ukraine crisis’ geopolitical ripple effects also weigh on Russian exports, and we expect the situation to be most challenging for countries in Mena and Sub-Saharan Africa.”

Ukraine's exports in March fell by 50 per cent monthly to $2.7bn and imports by 70 per cent monthly to $1.8bn, according to Ministry of Economy figures.

The key near-term challenge before Ukraine is budget financing, IIF said.

Reserves of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) have remained “stable” since late February but exports will stay subdued for a considerable amount of time, it said.

Most of the Ukrainian ports remain closed and the country’s rail/road infrastructure is being used for other emergency purposes.

“Authorities currently estimate a monthly financing gap of at least $3bn, with the higher end of the range of possible outcomes at $10bn … the key driver is lower revenues … and a number of war-related measures,” Ms Ribakova and Mr Hilgenstock said.

“Even under the most optimistic assumption of a $3bn financing gap per month, currently-committed external funding would only last until the end of April … we are worried about a growing external financing gap,” they added.

The World Bank is preparing a $1.5bn support package for Ukraine to ensure the continuation of essential government services in the country, it said on Tuesday. Through the International Finance Corporation, the lender is also providing immediate working capital for companies providing supplies to Ukraine.

Financial account outflows from Ukraine also “accelerated sharply in February to $1.9bn partly due to refugees’ withdrawals abroad”, the IIF report said.

"Since then, the NBU has introduced restrictions, but they may not be sufficient.”

More than 4.5 million people have fled Ukraine and over seven million are displaced internally, as per UN figures.

A man rides a bicycle past destroyed vehicles and an apartment building in Yahidne, Ukraine. AP

“The world is shaken by compounding crises," the joint statement from the World Bank, IMF, WFP and the WTO said.

"The fallout of the war in Ukraine is adding to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic that now enters its third year, while climate change and increased fragility and conflict pose persistent harm to people around the globe."

The agencies urged the international community to "urgently" support vulnerable countries through co-ordinated actions ranging from provision of emergency food supplies, financial support, increased agricultural production and open trade.

"We urge all countries to keep trade open and avoid restrictive measures such as export bans on food or fertilizer that further exacerbate the suffering of the most vulnerable people," the statement said.