Turkey plans to lower interest rates further as inflation soars

President Erdogan has been a vocal advocate of a theory that lower interest rates lead to lower inflation, the opposite of what most economists believe

Turkey's lira plunged to historic lows and inflation hit a 19-year high after the central bank started the rate-cut cycle in line with Mr Erdogan’s demands. AP
Bloomberg
Jan 30, 2022

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has promised the country will continue cutting interest rates, suggesting that lower inflation will follow.

“We will lower interest rates as we have done already,” said Mr Erdogan, after the Turkish central bank halted a rate-cut cycle this month that trimmed 500 basis points from the benchmark rate since September.

The aggressive easing cycle was accompanied by runaway inflation, which has caused an outcry among Turks who’ve witnessed a deep erosion of their purchasing power in a few months.

Read More
Distressed lira pushes Turkish inflation to 19-year high

“We are aware of the fact that the inflation is a serious burden on citizens, Mr Erdogan said on Saturday in northern province of Giresun. “I repeat here, as you already know my fight against interest rates; we will lower interest rates as we have done already. Inflation will decline as well.”

The Turkish president has been a vocal advocate of a theory that lower interest rates lead to lower inflation, the opposite of what most economists believe.

The Turkish experience has not backed up Mr Erdogan’s thinking. The lira plunged to historic lows and inflation hit a 19-year high after the central bank started the rate-cut cycle in line with Mr Erdogan’s demands.

Updated: January 30th 2022, 4:22 AM
InflationEconomy
WEEKEND EDITION
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article GE Healthcare expects growth of business in Middle East
An image that illustrates this article How ECB’s slower rates approach would protect Europe from aggressive Fed policy
An image that illustrates this article Turkey plans to lower interest rates further as inflation soars
An image that illustrates this article Goldman Sachs predicts US Federal Reserve will raise interest rates five times this year