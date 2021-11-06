Dubai merges economy and tourism departments

The new department aims to increase the value of the industrial sector to the economy, expand foreign trade and attract 25 million tourists by 2025

Deepthi Nair
Nov 6, 2021

Dubai merged the Departments of Economy and Tourism and aims to attract 25 million tourists by 2025, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, said in a tweet on Saturday.

The merged department will aim to increase "the added value of the industrial sector, expand foreign trade and attract 25 million tourists in 2025", the Crown Prince said.

Helal Al Marri has been appointed as director general of the new department.

Dubai hosted 2.85 million international overnight visitors from January to July 2021, according to government data from Dubai Tourism and Commerce Marketing.

The emirate one of the first cities globally to re-open its markets and businesses in July 2020 and continues to stay open, while ensuring strict compliance with health and safety measures.

More to follow...

Updated: November 6th 2021, 7:40 AM
BusinessEconomyTourism
