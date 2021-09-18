Algeria plans new investment law to attract more FDI

Country aims to develop its stock exchange and launch banking and financial reforms

Algerian Prime Minister and Finance Minister Aymen Benabderrahmane. AFP

Reuters
Sep 18, 2021

Algeria is preparing a new investment law to improve its business climate and attract foreign investors.

The intention is to boost the non-energy sector, Prime Minister Ayman Benabderrahmane said on Thursday.

He also announced plans to develop the country's small stock exchange and launch banking and financial reforms to find new funding sources for the oil-reliant economy.

Opec member Algeria, which relies heavily on oil and gas exports, faces financial problems caused by lower energy earnings. The situation worsened during the coronavirus pandemic, which hit crude demand and pressured international prices.

The North African country has so far failed to reduce its reliance on energy despite promises to develop the non-energy sector, with local and foreign investors complaining about obstacles, including bureaucracy.

Read more
Uphill task for Algeria's new prime minister
Algeria's 'disastrous' price rises outstrip income increases

"The government is working on a deep review of the investment law to take care of the various concerns of businessmen and the obstacles that prevented the realisation of projects," Mr Benabderrahmane, who is also finance minister, told parliament after debating the government action plan.

"We want to create an attractive investment environment to attract foreign direct investment to our country."

The new law will be ready within a few weeks to be submitted to legislators for debate, he said, but provided no details on plans.

Legislation approved last year allowed foreign investors to take majority stakes in projects in non-strategic sectors to diversify the economy away from oil and gas. Strategic sectors include mainly energy and pharmaceutical industries.

The new investment law will be accompanied by other measures to seek new financing sources, including developing the Algiers stock exchange, improving banks management, encouraging partnerships between private and state companies to carry out major projects and opening door to a greater role for Islamic finances, Mr Benaberrahmane said.

"The banking and financial reform will allow a transparent and efficient management," he said, repeating that the government will sell stakes in some of the country's six state banks.

The Algiers bourse is still one of the world's smallest, with a low capitalisation compared with neighbouring Tunisia and Morocco.

"We want to have alternative funding methods," Mr Benabderrahmane said.

Updated: September 18th 2021, 3:30 AM
The biog

Mission to Seafarers is one of the largest port-based welfare operators in the world.

It provided services to around 200 ports across 50 countries.

They also provide port chaplains to help them deliver professional welfare services.

GOLF’S RAHMBO

- 5 wins in 22 months as pro
- Three wins in past 10 starts
- 45 pro starts worldwide: 5 wins, 17 top 5s
- Ranked 551th in world on debut, now No 4 (was No 2 earlier this year)
- 5th player in last 30 years to win 3 European Tour and 2 PGA Tour titles before age 24 (Woods, Garcia, McIlroy, Spieth)

Lowest Test scores

26 - New Zealand v England at Auckland, March 1955

30 - South Africa v England at Port Elizabeth, Feb 1896

30 - South Africa v England at Birmingham, June 1924

35 - South Africa v England at Cape Town, April 1899

36 - South Africa v Australia at Melbourne, Feb. 1932

36 - Australia v England at Birmingham, May 1902

36 - India v Australia at Adelaide, Dec. 2020

38 - Ireland v England at Lord's, July 2019

42 - New Zealand v Australia in Wellington, March 1946

42 - Australia v England in Sydney, Feb. 1888

The five pillars of Islam

1. Fasting

2. Prayer

3. Hajj

4. Shahada

5. Zakat 

A list of the animal rescue organisations in the UAE

Looking for a new family pet? Here are the links to visit when it comes to adopting... 

Animal Welfare Abu Dhabi

Rescue of Abu Dhabi

Feline Friends Abu Dhabi

Adopt-a-Cat UAE

Naema's Kittys 

Jackie's Cats UAE

Animal Action UAE

Animal Welfare Al Ain

Yanni Animal Welfare

Animals and Us Fujairah

Arabian Saluki Center of Dubai (Ascod)

38 Smiles

Emirates Animal Welfare Society

Red Paw Foundation 

KittySnip

Saluki International Rescue

K9 Friends Dubai 

Amanda's Animal Rescue UAE

Ahmed's Animal Rescue

Al Mayya K9 Adoptions 

New Life Rescue

Rescue Animals in Need United Arab Emirates

Stray Dogs Center UAQ

Sniff - Strays Needing Interim of Furever Friends

PARA UAE - Protection of Animal Rights Association

Ras Al Khaimah Animal Welfare Centre

Shepherd Rescue Arabia

Friends of Rakawc 

UAQAC Umm Al Quwain Animal Care

