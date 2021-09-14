Abu Dhabi Ports leases out 2.2 million square metres of land

The industrial zones in Abu Dhabi are currently home to more than 1,500 businesses and some of the world’s leading global industrial players. Courtesy Abu Dhabi Ports

Abu Dhabi Ports Group leased out 2.2 million square meters of industrial land to businesses in the first half of 2021, as rising economic activity within metals, food, technology and chemicals sector drove leasing activity.

The group leased land both in its industrial cities, as well as the free zones comprising Khalifa Industrial Zone Abu Dhabi (Kizad) and ZonesCorp.

"The rising demand on leasable land in Abu Dhabi for trade, logistics and industrial activities is a clear indication that the business ecosystem in the emirate continues to strengthen and grow,” Abdullah Al Hameli, head of Industrial Cities and Free Zone Cluster at Abu Dhabi Ports Group, said.

The land leased in KIZAD and ZonesCorp, saw an inflow of both local and foreign direct investment. Demand growth was particularly seen in metals, food, automotive, technology, and chemicals. — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) September 13, 2021

The UAE’s economy is expected to grow more than 4 per cent this year on the back of monetary and the fiscal support by the government and its rapid mass inoculation programme to curb the Covid-19 pandemic, Minister of Economy Abdulla bin Touq said. The UAE's IHS Markit Purchasing Managers' Index indicated continued momentum in the country's non-oil economy in August.

The industrial zones in Abu Dhabi are currently home to more than 1,500 businesses and some of the world’s leading global industrial players in sectors including advanced manufacturing, life sciences and biopharma, food and agricultural technology, machinery and equipment, maritime, logistics, chemicals and plastics.

It has also recently announced the completion of 1.38 million square metres of commercial and retail areas at Rahayel Automotive and Mobility City, the first integrated hub for the automotive industry in the region to accommodate a full range of auto-related businesses and support services.

Abu Dhabi Ports owns and manages 11 ports and terminals in the UAE and Guinea, including Khalifa Port, Zayed Port, Musaffah Port, Fujairah Terminals, Community Ports, Kamsar Port and Abu Dhabi Cruise Terminal. It operates more than 550 square kilometres of industrial zones within Kizad and ZonesCorp, the largest integrated trade, logistics and industrial business grouping in the Middle East.

Abu Dhabi Ports is set to go public before the end of the year, subject to market conditions and regulatory approvals, ADQ, the group's parent company, said.

Anna and the Apocalypse Director: John McPhail Starring: Ella Hunt, Malcolm Cumming, Mark Benton Three stars

How to join and use Abu Dhabi’s public libraries • There are six libraries in Abu Dhabi emirate run by the Department of Culture and Tourism, including one in Al Ain and Al Dhafra. • Libraries are free to visit and visitors can consult books, use online resources and study there. Most are open from 8am to 8pm on weekdays, closed on Fridays and have variable hours on Saturdays, except for Qasr Al Watan which is open from 10am to 8pm every day. • In order to borrow books, visitors must join the service by providing a passport photograph, Emirates ID and a refundable deposit of Dh400. Members can borrow five books for three weeks, all of which are renewable up to two times online. • If users do not wish to pay the fee, they can still use the library’s electronic resources for free by simply registering on the website. Once registered, a username and password is provided, allowing remote access. • For more information visit the library network's website.

About Tenderd Started: May 2018 Founder: Arjun Mohan Based: Dubai Size: 23 employees Funding: Raised $5.8m in a seed fund round in December 2018. Backers include Y Combinator, Beco Capital, Venturesouq, Paul Graham, Peter Thiel, Paul Buchheit, Justin Mateen, Matt Mickiewicz, SOMA, Dynamo and Global Founders Capital

How much of your income do you need to save? The more you save, the sooner you can retire. Tuan Phan, a board member of SimplyFI.com, says if you save just 5 per cent of your salary, you can expect to work for another 66 years before you are able to retire without too large a drop in income. In other words, you will not save enough to retire comfortably. If you save 15 per cent, you can forward to another 43 working years. Up that to 40 per cent of your income, and your remaining working life drops to just 22 years. (see table) Obviously, this is only a rough guide. How much you save will depend on variables, not least your salary and how much you already have in your pension pot. But it shows what you need to do to achieve financial independence.

