Middle East's largest mall operator reports rise in earnings amid economic recovery

The Mall of Egypt in Cairo. The mall is part of Majid Al Futtaim's Dh5.1 billion investment in the North African country. Photo: Majid Al Futtaim

Majid Al Futtaim, the Middle East's largest mall-operator, said first-half earnings climbed 2 per cent as the region's economic recovery continued despite the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on its business.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation rose to Dh1.6 billion ($436 million) in the first six months of the year, the privately held company which discloses its performance said on Monday.

Net profit after tax for the period stood at Dh662m and its total equity rose marginally, it said without giving year-on-year comparative figures. Revenue in the period fell 10 per cent to Dh15.6bn.

“Despite the prolonged impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, Majid Al Futtaim has delivered a robust performance over the first half of the year, driven by prudent financial management and a diversified portfolio,” said Alain Bejjani, chief executive of Majid Al Futtaim Holding.

“While we continue to feel the impact from continued disruption, our strong financial position has enabled us to remain resilient to that pressure and agile in how we respond to the stressors within our operating environment.”

The company attributed the rise in earnings primarily to the stabilisation of the retail market and steady asset valuations and said it remains committed to its regional growth strategy.

The retail industry was heavily affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, which led to border closures and movement restrictions last year.

Developed economies are bouncing back, with consumer confidence on the rise. However, uncertainty remains amid a rise in infections caused by the more virulent Delta strain across markets that has led to renewed movement restrictions.

Majid Al Futtaim said there have been “encouraging signs of recovery" across its markets, as consumers gain confidence in resuming their pre-pandemic activities.

“We remain committed to investing in all areas of our business to ensure we are well positioned to best serve our customers’ evolving wants and needs,” Mr Bejjani said.

The company's retail business registered a 12 per cent decline in revenue and a 12 per cent drop in Ebitda to Dh13.2bn and Dh623m, respectively.

It attributed the drop mainly to the challenging economic environment as new Covid-19 variants and measures taken by governments to curb infection rates continued to constrain operations and opening hours in certain locations.

However, its property arm recorded a 6 per cent increase in revenue to Dh1.6bn. Ebitda for the first half of the year also climbed 6 per cent to Dh1.1bn as the company opened its City Centre Al Zahia mall in March this year.

Majid Al Futtaim is scheduled to open the Mall of Oman in September, which will be the company’s fifth and largest shopping and entertainment centre in the sultanate.

Revenue for the company’s hotels unit stayed flat year on year at Dh147m, with average occupancy increasing by 16 per cent to 53 per cent, offsetting a 2 per cent drop in revenue per available room.

Revenue from the company’s leisure, entertainment and cinemas businesses increased 25 per cent to Dh502m. However, that rise is from last year's low base when most sites remained closed due to the pandemic.

The company's revenue from the cinema business improved 22 per cent to Dh420m, with admissions rising by 9 per cent to 5.5 million movie-goers.

The company said it remains committed to its expansion into Saudi Arabia where it increased the number of screens by 17 to a total of 141 as of the end of June. It expects to add another 13 screens in the second half of this year to its cinema portfolio.

Majid Al Futtaim is also expanding its leisure and retail businesses in Saudi Arabia, as well as its new investments in the kingdom, which include the Mall of Saudi project that is set to break ground in the fourth quarter of this year, it said.

The company's retail business is also expanding across Egypt, Kenya and Uganda in Africa and Uzbekistan in central Asia.

Majid Al Futtaim will “continue to invest and scale up its e-commerce capabilities to meet the continued growing online demand across the region”, it said.

If you go The flights

Etihad (etihad.com) flies from Abu Dhabi to Luang Prabang via Bangkok, with a return flight from Chiang Rai via Bangkok for about Dh3,000, including taxes. Emirates and Thai Airways cover the same route, also via Bangkok in both directions, from about Dh2,700.

The cruise

The Gypsy by Mekong Kingdoms has two cruising options: a three-night, four-day trip upstream cruise or a two-night, three-day downstream journey, from US$5,940 (Dh21,814), including meals, selected drinks, excursions and transfers.

The hotels

Accommodation is available in Luang Prabang at the Avani, from $290 (Dh1,065) per night, and at Anantara Golden Triangle Elephant Camp and Resort from $1,080 (Dh3,967) per night, including meals, an activity and transfers.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Where can I submit a sample? Volunteers can now submit DNA samples at a number of centres across Abu Dhabi. The programme is open to all ages. Collection centres in Abu Dhabi include: Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC)

Biogenix Labs in Masdar City

Al Towayya in Al Ain

NMC Royal Hospital in Khalifa City

Bareen International Hospital

NMC Specialty Hospital, Al Ain

NMC Royal Medical Centre - Abu Dhabi

NMC Royal Women’s Hospital.

A cheaper choice Vanuatu: $130,000 Why on earth pick Vanuatu? Easy. The South Pacific country has no income tax, wealth tax, capital gains or inheritance tax. And in 2015, when it was hit by Cyclone Pam, it signed an agreement with the EU that gave it some serious passport power. Cost: A minimum investment of $130,000 for a family of up to four, plus $25,000 in fees. Criteria: Applicants must have a minimum net worth of $250,000. The process take six to eight weeks, after which the investor must travel to Vanuatu or Hong Kong to take the oath of allegiance. Citizenship and passport are normally provided on the same day. Benefits: No tax, no restrictions on dual citizenship, no requirement to visit or reside to retain a passport. Visa-free access to 129 countries.

Essentials The flights Emirates and Etihad fly direct from the UAE to Geneva from Dh2,845 return, including taxes. The flight takes 6 hours. The package Clinique La Prairie offers a variety of programmes. A six-night Master Detox costs from 14,900 Swiss francs (Dh57,655), including all food, accommodation and a set schedule of medical consultations and spa treatments.

Tell-tale signs of burnout - loss of confidence and appetite - irritability and emotional outbursts - sadness - persistent physical ailments such as headaches, frequent infections and fatigue - substance abuse, such as smoking or drinking more - impaired judgement - excessive and continuous worrying - irregular sleep patterns Tips to help overcome burnout Acknowledge how you are feeling by listening to your warning signs. Set boundaries and learn to say ‘no’ Do activities that you want to do as well as things you have to do Undertake at least 30 minutes of exercise per day. It releases an abundance of feel-good hormones Find your form of relaxation and make time for it each day e.g. soothing music, reading or mindful meditation Sleep and wake at the same time every day, even if your sleep pattern was disrupted. Without enough sleep condition such as stress, anxiety and depression can thrive.

