Lebanon faces rising fuel prices as officials agree on subsidy cuts

People in Lebanon have to wait for hours in long queues to buy fuel at petrol stations.

Lebanese officials agreed on Saturday to effectively reduce subsidies on fuel imports, a move that is expected to increase prices at the pump while easing shortages that have affected the country.

The country's central bank last week said that it could no longer supply dollars to fuel importers at the subsidised rate of 3,900 pounds and would shift to the market rate, which according to the official Sayrafa platform stands at about 16,500 pounds per dollar.

Under the latest compromise, the government will temporarily cover half the loss – about 8,000 pounds – from its own coffers, with the remainder passed on to the consumer in higher prices.

The central bank will open an account to cover the subsidy through September, Lebanese President Michel Aoun said.

The fuel crisis has exacerbated power cuts and resulted in long queues at petrol stations during Lebanon’s worst financial meltdown in memory.

A banking crisis that erupted in late 2019 deprived millions of their life savings while the currency has collapsed, triggering triple-digit inflation and pushing more than half the population into poverty.

The government has defaulted on its international debt and failed to take measures required to gain international support.

Fuel importers say the central bank has been slow to open letters of credit at the subsidised rate, resulting in delays and queues. Shortages are also widely believed to have been exacerbated by hoarding and smuggling to Syria, where fuel fetches higher rates.

In a television appearance, Mr Aoun blamed the crisis on the central bank’s decision to end the subsidies before the government had set up a long-awaited cash subsidy system to help the poorest households cope with rising prices.

Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh says the subsidies have burnt through the central bank’s buffers and he needs parliamentary approval to dip into the mandatory reserves that remain. That approval remains elusive even as the economic crisis gathers pace.

Lebanon has been without a fully functioning government since the prime minister resigned a year ago after an explosion that devastated large parts of Beirut. The disaster set back efforts to win aid or revive talks with the International Monetary Fund.

Results United States beat UAE by three wickets United States beat Scotland by 35 runs UAE v Scotland – no result United States beat UAE by 98 runs Scotland beat United States by four wickets Fixtures Sunday, 10am, ICC Academy, Dubai - UAE v Scotland Admission is free

Company profile Name: Tabby Founded: August 2019; platform went live in February 2020 Founder/CEO: Hosam Arab, co-founder: Daniil Barkalov Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: Payments Size: 40-50 employees Stage: Series A Investors: Arbor Ventures, Mubadala Capital, Wamda Capital, STV, Raed Ventures, Global Founders Capital, JIMCO, Global Ventures, Venture Souq, Outliers VC, MSA Capital, HOF and AB Accelerator.

5 of the most-popular Airbnb locations in Dubai Bobby Grudziecki, chief operating officer of Frank Porter, identifies the five most popular areas in Dubai for those looking to make the most out of their properties and the rates owners can secure: • Dubai Marina The Marina and Jumeirah Beach Residence are popular locations, says Mr Grudziecki, due to their closeness to the beach, restaurants and hotels. Frank Porter’s average Airbnb rent:

One bedroom: Dh482 to Dh739

Two bedroom: Dh627 to Dh960

Three bedroom: Dh721 to Dh1,104 • Downtown Within walking distance of the Dubai Mall, Burj Khalifa and the famous fountains, this location combines business and leisure. “Sure it’s for tourists,” says Mr Grudziecki. “Though Downtown [still caters to business people] because it’s close to Dubai International Financial Centre." Frank Porter’s average Airbnb rent:

One bedroom: Dh497 to Dh772

Two bedroom: Dh646 to Dh1,003

Three bedroom: Dh743 to Dh1,154 • City Walk The rising star of the Dubai property market, this area is lined with pristine sidewalks, boutiques and cafes and close to the new entertainment venue Coca Cola Arena. “Downtown and Marina are pretty much the same prices,” Mr Grudziecki says, “but City Walk is higher.” Frank Porter’s average Airbnb rent:

One bedroom: Dh524 to Dh809

Two bedroom: Dh682 to Dh1,052

Three bedroom: Dh784 to Dh1,210 • Jumeirah Lake Towers Dubai Marina’s little brother JLT resides on the other side of Sheikh Zayed road but is still close enough to beachside outlets and attractions. The big selling point for Airbnb renters, however, is that “it’s cheaper than Dubai Marina”, Mr Grudziecki says. Frank Porter’s average Airbnb rent:

One bedroom: Dh422 to Dh629

Two bedroom: Dh549 to Dh818

Three bedroom: Dh631 to Dh941 • Palm Jumeirah Palm Jumeirah's proximity to luxury resorts is attractive, especially for big families, says Mr Grudziecki, as Airbnb renters can secure competitive rates on one of the world’s most famous tourist destinations. Frank Porter’s average Airbnb rent:

One bedroom: Dh503 to Dh770

Two bedroom: Dh654 to Dh1,002

Three bedroom: Dh752 to Dh1,152

Three tips from La Perle's performers 1 The kind of water athletes drink is important. Gwilym Hooson, a 28-year-old British performer who is currently recovering from knee surgery, found that out when the company was still in Studio City, training for 12 hours a day. “The physio team was like: ‘Why is everyone getting cramps?’ And then they realised we had to add salt and sugar to the water,” he says. 2 A little chocolate is a good thing. “It’s emergency energy,” says Craig Paul Smith, La Perle’s head coach and former Cirque du Soleil performer, gesturing to an almost-empty open box of mini chocolate bars on his desk backstage. 3 Take chances, says Young, who has worked all over the world, including most recently at Dragone’s show in China. “Every time we go out of our comfort zone, we learn a lot about ourselves,” she says.

Company Profile Company name: Fine Diner Started: March, 2020 Co-founders: Sami Elayan, Saed Elayan and Zaid Azzouka Based: Dubai Industry: Technology and food delivery Initial investment: Dh75,000 Investor: Dtec Startupbootcamp Future plan: Looking to raise $400,000 Total sales: Over 1,000 deliveries in three months

