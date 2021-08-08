Bitcoin and Ether hit two-month high

Cryptocurrencies are showing signs of life again after pulling back significantly from record highs in recent months. AFP

Bitcoin and Ether have reached their highest levels in more than two months after a major ethereum upgrade, defying uncertainty over cryptocurrency rules in the US infrastructure plan.

Bitcoin gained as much as 3.1 per cent to $45,328 on Sunday, its highest level since May 18. Ether increased as much as 3.5 per cent to $3,191, gaining for a fifth day amid the ethereum network’s London upgrade, which reduces the pace of growth in the coins.

“A mood of optimism appears to have returned to cryptocurrency markets,” said Paolo Ardoino, chief technology officer at Bitfinex, on Friday.

“Bitcoin is leading the charge while [Ether] continues to make gains” after its network upgrade. Still, he said, “the turbulence that we have seen in crypto markets over recent weeks is unlikely to subside”.

Cryptocurrencies are showing signs of life again after pulling back significantly from record highs in recent months, a setback blamed on concerns about China’s crackdown and questions fuelled by Elon Musk on Bitcoin’s energy usage.

However, Bitcoin is approaching its 50-day moving average, a mark it has not touched since May 26. And Ether has topped $3,000 again, after its first run above that level lasted for only a couple of weeks.

One factor still creating uncertainty: the US infrastructure bill making its way through Congress, which has duelling amendments that address reporting requirements for cryptocurrency transactions and tax collection.

The bipartisan group that drew up the legislation was counting on the extra tax revenue generated to help pay for some of the bill’s costs.

Still, that is not stopping momentum in cryptocurrencies, the market value of which has rallied back to about $1.88 trillion from a mid-June low of about $1.2tn, according to CoinGecko.com.

Other tokens such as Binance Coin, Cardano, XRP and Dogecoin have also rallied in the past week.

Our legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Result Crystal Palace 0 Manchester City 2 Man City: Jesus (39), David Silva (41)

Three trading apps to try Sharad Nair recommends three investment apps for UAE residents: For beginners or people who want to start investing with limited capital, Mr Nair suggests eToro. “The low fees and low minimum balance requirements make the platform more accessible,” he says. “The user interface is straightforward to understand and operate, while its social element may help ease beginners into the idea of investing money by looking to a virtual community.”

If you’re an experienced investor, and have $10,000 or more to invest, consider Saxo Bank. “Saxo Bank offers a more comprehensive trading platform with advanced features and insight for more experienced users. It offers a more personalised approach to opening and operating an account on their platform,” he says.

Finally, StashAway could work for those who want a hands-off approach to their investing. “It removes one of the biggest challenges for novice traders: picking the securities in their portfolio,” Mr Nair says. “A goal-based approach or view towards investing can help motivate residents who may usually shy away from investment platforms.”

Lowest Test scores 26 - New Zealand v England at Auckland, March 1955 30 - South Africa v England at Port Elizabeth, Feb 1896 30 - South Africa v England at Birmingham, June 1924 35 - South Africa v England at Cape Town, April 1899 36 - South Africa v Australia at Melbourne, Feb. 1932 36 - Australia v England at Birmingham, May 1902 36 - India v Australia at Adelaide, Dec. 2020 38 - Ireland v England at Lord's, July 2019 42 - New Zealand v Australia in Wellington, March 1946 42 - Australia v England in Sydney, Feb. 1888

Sukuk An Islamic bond structured in a way to generate returns without violating Sharia strictures on prohibition of interest.

