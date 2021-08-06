Bitcoin runs into 'wall of resistance’

Bitcoin is striving – and failing – to break above key technical hurdles this week, moving lower towards a major inflection point instead.

The cryptocurrency has flirted with regaining the $40,000 mark all week, but has failed to do so, showing strong resistance at that threshold. Additionally, it has tried to close above its 100-day moving average over the past four sessions but is struggling with that as well.

Meanwhile, the digital coin appears primed to near an inflection point soon – its 100-day moving average, its latest price and its 50-day moving average appear likely to converge.

“Bitcoin is back in negative territory after prices ran into a wall of resistance around $40,000,” Craig Erlam, a senior market analyst at Oanda, said in a note.

“Perhaps profit-taking hasn’t run its course just yet.”

Mr Erlam sees $36,000 as a key level to watch – it coincides with resistance seen in late June and early July and also represents a 50 per cent retracement of the move from the recent lows to highs.

Bitcoin fell as much as 6.1 per cent during New York trading hours on Thursday to $37,326. That’s its lowest level in more than a week. It snapped a three-day losing streak on Wednesday.

Although supportive comments from billionaire Elon Musk and Ark Investment Management’s Cathie Wood, as well as speculation over Amazon’s possible involvement in the cryptocurrency sector, had helped Bitcoin rally in recent days, it has retreated since as it comes into greater focus from regulators.

While some strategists said it was due for a pullback, others cited a new push by Congress to require cryptocurrency brokers to report transactions to the Internal Revenue Service, a move that could create some unwelcome tax bills.

Meanwhile, US Securities and Exchange Commission chairman Gary Gensler signalled that regulators may be more open to a Bitcoin exchange-traded fund if it were based around futures rather than the cryptocurrency itself. A lot of cryptocurrency fans, many of whom had been hoping for a different structure, were disheartened by the news.

About Krews Founder: Ahmed Al Qubaisi Based: Abu Dhabi Founded: January 2019 Number of employees: 10 Sector: Technology/Social media Funding to date: Estimated $300,000 from Hub71 in-kind support

Expert input If you had all the money in the world, what’s the one sneaker you would buy or create? “There are a few shoes that have ‘grail’ status for me. But the one I have always wanted is the Nike x Patta x Parra Air Max 1 - Cherrywood. To get a pair in my size brand new is would cost me between Dh8,000 and Dh 10,000.” Jack Brett “If I had all the money, I would approach Nike and ask them to do my own Air Force 1, that’s one of my dreams.” Yaseen Benchouche “There’s nothing out there yet that I’d pay an insane amount for, but I’d love to create my own shoe with Tinker Hatfield and Jordan.” Joshua Cox “I think I’d buy a defunct footwear brand; I’d like the challenge of reinterpreting a brand’s history and changing options.” Kris Balerite “I’d stir up a creative collaboration with designers Martin Margiela of the mixed patchwork sneakers, and Yohji Yamamoto.” Hussain Moloobhoy “If I had all the money in the world, I’d live somewhere where I’d never have to wear shoes again.” Raj Malhotra

The stats: 2017 Jaguar XJ Price, base / as tested Dh326,700 / Dh342,700 Engine 3.0L V6 Transmission Eight-speed automatic Power 340hp @ 6,000pm Torque 450Nm @ 3,500rpm Fuel economy, combined 9.1L / 100km

The specs Engine: 0.8-litre four cylinder Power: 70bhp Torque: 66Nm Transmission: four-speed manual Price: $1,075 new in 1967, now valued at $40,000 On sale: Models from 1966 to 1970

Russia's Muslim Heartlands Dominic Rubin, Oxford

if you go The flights Emirates offer flights to Buenos Aires from Dubai, via Rio De Janeiro from around Dh6,300. emirates.com Seeing the games Tangol sell experiences across South America and generally have good access to tickets for most of the big teams in Buenos Aires: Boca Juniors, River Plate, and Independiente. Prices from Dh550 and include pick up and drop off from your hotel in the city. tangol.com Staying there Tangol will pick up tourists from any hotel in Buenos Aires, but after the intensity of the game, the Faena makes for tranquil, upmarket accommodation. Doubles from Dh1,110. faena.com

