Bitcoin runs into 'wall of resistance’

Bitcoin is striving – and failing – to break above key technical hurdles this week, moving lower towards a major inflection point instead.
The cryptocurrency has flirted with regaining the $40,000 mark all week, but has failed to do so, showing strong resistance at that threshold. Additionally, it has tried to close above its 100-day moving average over the past four sessions but is struggling with that as well.
Meanwhile, the digital coin appears primed to near an inflection point soon – its 100-day moving average, its latest price and its 50-day moving average appear likely to converge.
“Bitcoin is back in negative territory after prices ran into a wall of resistance around $40,000,” Craig Erlam, a senior market analyst at Oanda, said in a note.
“Perhaps profit-taking hasn’t run its course just yet.”
Mr Erlam sees $36,000 as a key level to watch – it coincides with resistance seen in late June and early July and also represents a 50 per cent retracement of the move from the recent lows to highs.
Bitcoin fell as much as 6.1 per cent during New York trading hours on Thursday to $37,326. That’s its lowest level in more than a week. It snapped a three-day losing streak on Wednesday.
Although supportive comments from billionaire Elon Musk and Ark Investment Management’s Cathie Wood, as well as speculation over Amazon’s possible involvement in the cryptocurrency sector, had helped Bitcoin rally in recent days, it has retreated since as it comes into greater focus from regulators.
While some strategists said it was due for a pullback, others cited a new push by Congress to require cryptocurrency brokers to report transactions to the Internal Revenue Service, a move that could create some unwelcome tax bills.
Meanwhile, US Securities and Exchange Commission chairman Gary Gensler signalled that regulators may be more open to a Bitcoin exchange-traded fund if it were based around futures rather than the cryptocurrency itself. A lot of cryptocurrency fans, many of whom had been hoping for a different structure, were disheartened by the news.
Founder: Ahmed Al Qubaisi
Based: Abu Dhabi
Founded: January 2019
Number of employees: 10
Sector: Technology/Social media
Funding to date: Estimated $300,000 from Hub71 in-kind support
Expert input
If you had all the money in the world, what’s the one sneaker you would buy or create?
“There are a few shoes that have ‘grail’ status for me. But the one I have always wanted is the Nike x Patta x Parra Air Max 1 - Cherrywood. To get a pair in my size brand new is would cost me between Dh8,000 and Dh 10,000.” Jack Brett
“If I had all the money, I would approach Nike and ask them to do my own Air Force 1, that’s one of my dreams.” Yaseen Benchouche
“There’s nothing out there yet that I’d pay an insane amount for, but I’d love to create my own shoe with Tinker Hatfield and Jordan.” Joshua Cox
“I think I’d buy a defunct footwear brand; I’d like the challenge of reinterpreting a brand’s history and changing options.” Kris Balerite
“I’d stir up a creative collaboration with designers Martin Margiela of the mixed patchwork sneakers, and Yohji Yamamoto.” Hussain Moloobhoy
“If I had all the money in the world, I’d live somewhere where I’d never have to wear shoes again.” Raj Malhotra
Price, base / as tested Dh326,700 / Dh342,700
Engine 3.0L V6
Transmission Eight-speed automatic
Power 340hp @ 6,000pm
Torque 450Nm @ 3,500rpm
Fuel economy, combined 9.1L / 100km
Engine: 0.8-litre four cylinder
Power: 70bhp
Torque: 66Nm
Transmission: four-speed manual
Price: $1,075 new in 1967, now valued at $40,000
On sale: Models from 1966 to 1970
Russia's Muslim Heartlands
Dominic Rubin, Oxford
The flights
Emirates offer flights to Buenos Aires from Dubai, via Rio De Janeiro from around Dh6,300. emirates.com
Seeing the games
Tangol sell experiences across South America and generally have good access to tickets for most of the big teams in Buenos Aires: Boca Juniors, River Plate, and Independiente. Prices from Dh550 and include pick up and drop off from your hotel in the city. tangol.com
Staying there
Tangol will pick up tourists from any hotel in Buenos Aires, but after the intensity of the game, the Faena makes for tranquil, upmarket accommodation. Doubles from Dh1,110. faena.com
