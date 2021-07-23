Dubai’s DP World teams up with Russia’s Rosatom to develop Northern Transit Corridor

DP World is expanding its global footprint to boost growth. AP

Dubai’s DP World, one of the largest port operators globally, has joined forces with Moscow-based nuclear energy and technology company Rosatom to develop the Northern Transit Corridor as a “viable and sustainable” route between Asia and Europe.

As per the agreement, the entities will establish a joint venture that will invest, build and operate transport and logistics capacity along the route that connects South-East Asia with north-western Europe.

Quote Capacity shortages and disruptions during the pandemic exposed weaknesses in the global economy Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, group chairman and chief executive of DP World

It cuts up to 19 days from the journey time between the two continents. About “one third of the world's trade flows between the two continents” and saving shipping time will “significantly reduce carbon dioxide emissions”, the entities said in a joint statement on Thursday.

DP World supports Russia's efforts to diversify trade flows between Asia and Europe, said Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, group chairman and chief executive of DP World.

“The Northern Transit Corridor holds out the prospect of shorter transit times between East and West.

“DP World has already committed to invest $2 billion with the Russian Direct Investment fund and we will continue to work with our partners in Russia to find solutions that allow the Northern Transit Corridor to develop sustainably,” he added.

A record 33 million tonnes of cargo was carried along the Northern Transit Corridor last year, with Russian President Vladimir Putin aiming for 80 million tonnes by 2024.

The Covid-19 pandemic highlighted significant challenges in the supply chain, with many cargo owners struggling to find containers to move their goods. Diversification and disruption of traditional routes and methods are required to sustain growth and build back confidence, industry experts said.

“Capacity shortages and disruptions during the pandemic exposed weaknesses in the global economy. The Northern Transit Corridor, along with land routes we are investing in across Asia, will open more options to move cargo, with Dubai as the hub for global trade,” said Mr Bin Sulayem.

The Northern Transit Corridor aims to enable the development of ports and transport links along Russia's north coast to sustain economic activity.

“Building of sustainable transport infrastructure in the Arctic opens up new opportunities in developing Eurasian transit … which can be achieved in an optimal time frame and help reduce the environmental footprint through shorter route distances and the advanced, low-carbon energy solutions applied,” said Alexey Likhachev, general director of Rosatom.

Rosatom, also known as State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom, is a multi-industry holding comprising assets in power engineering, machine engineering and construction.

DP World has been expanding its global footprint to boost growth.

It recorded a 10.2 per cent increase in first-quarter container shipping volumes and anticipated delivering an improved performance in 2021, as the global economy recovers from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Know before you go Jebel Akhdar is a two-hour drive from Muscat airport or a six-hour drive from Dubai. It’s impossible to visit by car unless you have a 4x4. Phone ahead to the hotel to arrange a transfer.

If you’re driving, make sure your insurance covers Oman.

By air: Budget airlines Air Arabia, Flydubai and SalamAir offer direct routes to Muscat from the UAE.

Tourists from the Emirates (UAE nationals not included) must apply for an Omani visa online before arrival at evisa.rop.gov.om. The process typically takes several days.

Flash floods are probable due to the terrain and a lack of drainage. Always check the weather before venturing into any canyons or other remote areas and identify a plan of escape that includes high ground, shelter and parking where your car won’t be overtaken by sudden downpours.

Sugary teas and iced coffees The tax authority is yet to release a list of the taxed products, but it appears likely that sugary iced teas and cold coffees will be hit. For instance, the non-fizzy drink AriZona Iced Tea contains 65 grams of sugar – about 16 teaspoons – per 680ml can. The average can costs about Dh6, which would rise to Dh9. Cold coffee brands are likely to be hit too. Drinks such as Starbucks Bottled Mocha Frappuccino contain 31g of sugar in 270ml, while Nescafe Mocha in a can contains 15.6g of sugar in a 240ml can.

Western Region Asia Cup Qualifier Results UAE beat Saudi Arabia by 12 runs Kuwait beat Iran by eight wickets Oman beat Maldives by 10 wickets Bahrain beat Qatar by six wickets Semi-finals UAE v Qatar Bahrain v Kuwait

THE SPECS Engine: 1.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder Transmission: Constant Variable (CVT) Power: 141bhp Torque: 250Nm Price: Dh64,500 On sale: Now

Stage result 1. Pascal Ackermann (GER) Bora-Hansgrohe, in 3:29.09 2. Caleb Ewan (AUS) Lotto-Soudal 3. Rudy Barbier (FRA) Israel Start-Up Nation 4. Dylan Groenewegen (NED) Jumbo-Visma 5. Luka Mezgec (SLO) Mitchelton-Scott 6. Alberto Dainese (ITA) Sunweb 7. Jakub Mareczko (ITA) CCC 8. Max Walscheid (GER) NTT 9. José Rojas (ESP) Movistar 10. Andrea Vendrame (ITA) Ag2r La Mondiale, all at same time

THE BIO: Mohammed Ashiq Ali Proudest achievement: “I came to a new country and started this shop” Favourite TV programme: the news Favourite place in Dubai: Al Fahidi. “They started the metro in 2009 and I didn’t take it yet.” Family: six sons in Dubai and a daughter in Faisalabad

