IMF's Kristalina Georgieva: ‘We must vaccinate the world’

IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva urged countries that have booked more vaccines than they need to distribute the surplus to nations that need them – and to do so quickly.

IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva urged global policymakers to “vaccinate the world” as she spoke of a “dangerous divergence” between advanced and developing economies in the recovery from Covid-19.

Ms Georgieva said it would cost $50 billion to vaccinate 40 per cent of the world's population this year and 60 per cent next but that was possible only “if we all pull together” to secure the funding.

“That amount dwarfs the economic benefits of vaccination,” she told the Paris Peace Forum on Monday.

“It is so very straightforward that for economic and for ethical reasons we ought to vaccinate the world.”

Ms Georgieva urged advanced economies to “swiftly move” any surplus vaccines to parts of the world in desperate need, including Africa, Latin America, South Asia and the Middle East.

“If you have booked more vaccines that you need, move it now,” she said. “What is that we are calling for? One billion doses this year to be transmitted from advanced economies to developing countries.”

The IMF chief said the G7 must offer more doses than the one billion it pledged for poor countries at the June summit in Cornwall.

The G7 leaders pledged to supply the vaccines to poor countries – including 100 million from the UK – either directly or through the Covax scheme, which is co-led by the World Health Organisation, Gavi and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations.

However, Ms Georgieva said the pledge was “not enough” and the group of major economies “needs to act more forcefully”.

She urged Group of 20 nations that can “stretch and top-up financing to please do so”, with Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, director general of the World Trade Organisation, also asking the G20, which meets this weekend in Italy, to “donate more doses right away”.

The WTO chief, who took on the role on March 1, said the recovery in trading conditions in Latin America, the Middle East and Africa was taking place at a much slower pace than the rest of the world.

“We think that this inequity of vaccines lies at the heart of it, which is why we suggested that we need to meet move really fast to close this gap,” she said.

Global trade is expected to increase by 8 per cent this year, the WTO said, helping to drive economic growth of 5.6 per cent, boosted by US President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion spending package. Trade growth of 4 per cent is expected in 2022.

While the value of global trade slumped by slightly more than 7 per cent last year, Ms Okonjo-Iweala said, the trade in medical supplies and equipment increased by 16 per cent with trade in PPE up by half.

To help solve the vaccination challenge, she said supply chains must work efficiently and more vaccines must be manufactured to meet demand.

Meanwhile, Ms Georgieva said strong growth in wealthy countries such as the US was "good news", however, developing countries were being held back by slow vaccination rates.

"That is danger for the coherence of growth and it is also a danger for global stability and security," she said.

The IMF chief said it was critical to accelerate action and improve coherence to ensure not only wealthy countries with “sufficient fiscal and monetary policy” surfaced from the pandemic with growth at levels “not seen in decades”.

“After what was a year of crisis like no other, we are now seeing recovery like no other,” she said.

.@KGeorgieva: The $50 billion cost of vaccinating the world would be dwarfed by the global economic benefit. @ParisPeaceForum pic.twitter.com/F0NBTrMlfI — IMFLive (@IMFLive) July 5, 2021

With the majority of countries in the developing world falling behind on their vaccination programmes, Ms Georgieva said this would hold back their recoveries.

“As long as this pandemic continues to roam around with new mutations, they will be ricocheted back into the vaccinated world,” she said

The IMF is bullish on the US economic recovery, predicting earlier this month that growth will hit 7 per cent this year – much stronger than previously forecast and "the fastest pace in a generation”.

The IMF’s annual review of the US economy put growth at its fastest rate since 1984 and boosted the 2022 GDP forecast to 4.9 per cent, 1.4 percentage points higher than the April estimate.

However, to ensure developing countries have the same prospects for growth, Ms Georgieva called on world leaders to come together and “provide accelerated vaccinations”.

“It is a solvable problem,” she said.

Who are the Sacklers? The Sackler family is a transatlantic dynasty that owns Purdue Pharma, which manufactures and markets OxyContin, one of the drugs at the centre of America's opioids crisis. The family is well known for their generous philanthropy towards the world's top cultural institutions, including Guggenheim Museum, the National Portrait Gallery, Tate in Britain, Yale University and the Serpentine Gallery, to name a few. Two branches of the family control Purdue Pharma. Isaac Sackler and Sophie Greenberg were Jewish immigrants who arrived in New York before the First World War. They had three sons. The first, Arthur, died before OxyContin was invented. The second, Mortimer, who died aged 93 in 2010, was a former chief executive of Purdue Pharma. The third, Raymond, died aged 97 in 2017 and was also a former chief executive of Purdue Pharma. It was Arthur, a psychiatrist and pharmaceutical marketeer, who started the family business dynasty. He and his brothers bought a small company called Purdue Frederick; among their first products were laxatives and prescription earwax remover. Arthur's branch of the family has not been involved in Purdue for many years and his daughter, Elizabeth, has spoken out against it, saying the company's role in America's drugs crisis is "morally abhorrent". The lawsuits that were brought by the attorneys general of New York and Massachussetts named eight Sacklers. This includes Kathe, Mortimer, Richard, Jonathan and Ilene Sackler Lefcourt, who are all the children of either Mortimer or Raymond. Then there's Theresa Sackler, who is Mortimer senior's widow; Beverly, Raymond's widow; and David Sackler, Raymond's grandson. Members of the Sackler family are rarely seen in public.

The specs Engine: 0.8-litre four cylinder Power: 70bhp Torque: 66Nm Transmission: four-speed manual Price: $1,075 new in 1967, now valued at $40,000 On sale: Models from 1966 to 1970

Profile box Founders: Michele Ferrario, Nino Ulsamer and Freddy Lim

Started: established in 2016 and launched in July 2017

Based: Singapore, with offices in the UAE, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Thailand

Sector: FinTech, wealth management

Initial investment: $500,000 in seed round 1 in 2016; $2.2m in seed round 2 in 2017; $5m in series A round in 2018; $12m in series B round in 2019; $16m in series C round in 2020 and $25m in series D round in 2021

Current staff: more than 160 employees

Stage: series D

Investors: EightRoads Ventures, Square Peg Capital, Sequoia Capital India

MIDWAY Produced: Lionsgate Films, Shanghai Ryui Entertainment, Street Light Entertainment

Directed: Roland Emmerich

Cast: Ed Skrein, Woody Harrelson, Dennis Quaid, Aaron Eckhart, Luke Evans, Nick Jonas, Mandy Moore, Darren Criss

Rating: 3.5/5 stars

Best Academy: Ajax and Benfica Best Agent: Jorge Mendes Best Club : Liverpool Best Coach: Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool) Best Goalkeeper: Alisson Becker Best Men’s Player: Cristiano Ronaldo Best Partnership of the Year Award by SportBusiness: Manchester City and SAP Best Referee: Stephanie Frappart Best Revelation Player: Joao Felix (Atletico Madrid and Portugal) Best Sporting Director: Andrea Berta (Atletico Madrid) Best Women's Player: Lucy Bronze Best Young Arab Player: Achraf Hakimi Kooora – Best Arab Club: Al Hilal (Saudi Arabia) Kooora – Best Arab Player: Abderrazak Hamdallah (Al-Nassr FC, Saudi Arabia) Player Career Award: Miralem Pjanic and Ryan Giggs

BEACH SOCCER WORLD CUP Group A Paraguay

Japan

Switzerland

USA Group B Uruguay

Mexico

Italy

Tahiti Group C Belarus

UAE

Senegal

Russia Group D Brazil

Oman

Portugal

Nigeria

