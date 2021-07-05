Business is booming for British companies but so are prices

London Bridge. While job creation hit its quickest pace in seven years, staff shortages contributed to the highest level of backlogs on record. AFP

The pace of Britain’s economic recovery eased slightly in June but price pressures jumped by the most on record, according to the latest Purchasing Managers’ Index from IHS Markit/CIPS.

The composite PMI, considered a good gauge of economic health, dipped to 62.2 from May's 62.9 – the highest reading since the series began in January 1998 – while a separate index for the services sector slipped to 62.4 in June from 62.9 in May.

The figures are still well above 50, the level that separates growth from contraction.

Tim Moore, director at IHS Markit, said the UK service sector recovery remained in full swing during June as looser Covid-19 pandemic restrictions released pent up demand for business and consumer services.

“Sales growth eased slightly from May’s recent peak but capacity constraints and staff shortages meant that many service providers struggled to keep up with new orders,” he said.

Britain's economy contracted by about 10 per cent in 2020 as the country suffered one of the highest Covid-19 death tolls in the world.

This year, it is expected to grow faster than the US and other advanced economies, with the Bank of England expecting a rebound of 7.25 per cent in 2021, boosted by the country’s rapid Covid-19 vaccination programme and sizeable monetary and fiscal stimulus.

While job creation hit its quickest pace in seven years, staff shortages contributed to the highest level of backlogs since the survey began in 1996. That in turn helped to push up prices by the most on record for inputs and prices charged.

"Difficulties filling staff vacancies were reported by survey respondents in all parts of the service economy during June, with hospitality and leisure experiencing the greatest squeeze,” said Mr Moore.

"Staff shortages and delays among suppliers were by far the most commonly cited constraints on growth in June.”

The UK services #PMI posted at 62.4 in June, pointing to a solid expansion in business activity. Job creation rose at the fastest pace in 7-years while strong demand persisted. Input and output price inflation hit record highs, however. Read more: https://t.co/vCgFFG6kGI pic.twitter.com/l2rBRF40pu — IHS Markit PMI™ (@IHSMarkitPMI) July 5, 2021

Another source of anxiety for businesses was the UK’s international travel restrictions, which are causing uncertainty about quarantine policies both at home and overseas.

These disruptions to inbound and outbound travel contributed to another slight dip in export sales, which stood in sharp contrast to resurgent domestic demand.

"The latest survey data highlighted survey-record rates of input cost and price-charged inflation across the service sector, reflecting higher commodity prices, transport shortages and staff wages,” said Mr Moore.

“Imbalanced supply and demand was the main driver, while the rollback of pandemic discounting by some service providers amplified the latest round of price hikes."

Despite inflation now running above its 2 per cent target, BoE governor Andrew Bailey said last week that was no need to panic about rising prices as the rise in inflation was "temporary".

“It is important not to overreact to temporarily strong growth and inflation, to ensure that the recovery is not undermined by a premature tightening in monetary conditions,” said Mr Bailey.

Separately, eurozone businesses expanded activity at the fastest rate in 15 years in June as Covid-19 restriction easing pumped energy back into the bloc's dominant service industry.

The IHS Markit final composite PMI reading jumped to 59.5 last month, from May's 57.1, its highest level since June 2006.

Again, that surge in growth has come at a cost as inflationary pressures mounted due to labour shortages and disruptions to supply chains caused by the pandemic.

Quote Europe's economic recovery stepped up a gear in June but inflationary pressures have also ratcheted higher. Chris Williamson, chief business economist at IHS Markit

"Europe's economic recovery stepped up a gear in June but inflationary pressures have also ratcheted higher," said Chris Williamson, chief business economist at IHS Markit.

"Business is booming in the euro zone's service sector. Added to the impressive growth seen in the manufacturing sector, the PMI surveys suggest the region's economy is firing on all cylinders as it heads into the summer."

Mateusz Urban, an economist at Oxford Economics, said the index confirms that the recovery in bloc’s economy is “well under way”.

“Germany and France saw their composite PMIs well in expansionary territory, at 60.1 and 57.4, respectively. The readings were buoyed especially by services sectors,” Mr Urban said.

However, backlogs and producer price pressures show no signs of abating.

“Surveyed firms pointed to an increase in costs translating into higher prices for their clients, which is likely to translate into a pickup in the underlying price pressures across the eurozone in the coming months,” said Mr Urban.

European Central Bank policymaker Isabel Schnabel said on Saturday that it is “necessary and proportionate” that inflation overshoots the institution’s goal for a while as the economy recovers.

“Years of repeated overprediction of the future path of inflation require that higher inflation prospects need to visibly migrate into the baseline scenario and be reflected in actual underlying inflation dynamics,” she said.

“Such patience may lead to inflation outcomes being moderately above our aim for a temporary period of time. This will be a necessary and proportionate requirement to set the conditions to escape low inflation.”

Stuck in a job without a pay rise? Here's what to do Chris Greaves, the managing director of Hays Gulf Region, says those without a pay rise for an extended period must start asking questions – both of themselves and their employer. “First, are they happy with that or do they want more?” he says. “Job-seeking is a time-consuming, frustrating and long-winded affair so are they prepared to put themselves through that rigmarole? Before they consider that, they must ask their employer what is happening.” Most employees bring up pay rise queries at their annual performance appraisal and find out what the company has in store for them from a career perspective. Those with no formal appraisal system, Mr Greaves says, should ask HR or their line manager for an assessment. “You want to find out how they value your contribution and where your job could go,” he says. “You’ve got to be brave enough to ask some questions and if you don’t like the answers then you have to develop a strategy or change jobs if you are prepared to go through the job-seeking process.” For those that do reach the salary negotiation with their current employer, Mr Greaves says there is no point in asking for less than 5 per cent. “However, this can only really have any chance of success if you can identify where you add value to the business (preferably you can put a monetary value on it), or you can point to a sustained contribution above the call of duty or to other achievements you think your employer will value.”

Fitness problems in men's tennis Andy Murray - hip Novak Djokovic - elbow Roger Federer - back Stan Wawrinka - knee Kei Nishikori - wrist Marin Cilic - adductor

Tickets Tickets for the 2019 Asian Cup are available online, via www.asiancup2019.com

THE BIO: Martin Van Almsick Hometown: Cologne, Germany Family: Wife Hanan Ahmed and their three children, Marrah (23), Tibijan (19), Amon (13) Favourite dessert: Umm Ali with dark camel milk chocolate flakes Favourite hobby: Football Breakfast routine: a tall glass of camel milk

