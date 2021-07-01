BoE's Andrew Bailey warns against overreaction to rising inflation

Bank of England's Andrew Bailey said inflation will continue to rise above 2% but it will only be temporary. AFP

Policymakers must not overreact to a “temporary” growth in inflation, Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said on Thursday, dispelling speculation he would move towards tightening monetary policy and triggering sterling weakness on the foreign exchanges.

While Mr Bailey said that the recent rise in UK inflation to slightly above 2 per cent was due to rising energy prices and shortages amid easing coronavirus restrictions, Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak set out a blueprint for building the world’s “most advanced” financial sector, after Brexit severed the City of London financial district from the European Union.

“The economy is bouncing back rapidly, which is good news. With that has come a rise in inflation, and we expect that rise to continue in the near term as we go through the rest of this year, such that [consumer price inflation] is expected to pick up further above the target, owing primarily to developments in energy and other commodity prices”, Mr Bailey said in a speech on Thursday at Mansion House, the official residence of the Lord Mayor of London.

“It is important not to overreact to temporarily strong growth and inflation, to ensure that the recovery is not undermined by a premature tightening in monetary conditions.”

UK inflation jumped to 2.1 per cent in May, its highest level since before the Covid-19 pandemic began, as much of the economy reopened from lockdown.

A surge in fuel costs and rising clothing prices helped drive up the Consumer Price Index, with inflation now above the Bank of England’s 2 per cent target.

Covid has not had the same impact on our economy as other shocks did in the past, says Andrew Bailey.



We expect the cost of living to go up in the coming months, but that should be short-lived. We shouldn’t over-react to temporary higher inflation. https://t.co/ppe2uCBTTk pic.twitter.com/quBo6V8X2K — Bank of England (@bankofengland) July 1, 2021

M Bailey said it was important that the BoE tracks the outlook for inflation "very carefully", particularly for "signs of more persistent pressure and for a move of medium-term inflation expectations to a higher level”.

His remarks brush aside concerns raised by former BoE chief economist Andy Haldane on Wednesday. As he stepped down from his role Mr Haledene urged policymakers to act before inflation takes hold.

While Mr Haldane sees prices rising close to 4 per cent by the end of the year, Mr Bailey reiterated the bank’s forecast for inflation to peak at 3 per cent and then fall back toward the central bank’s target next year. Although the economy is rebounding quickly from the pandemic now, he expects slower growth next year.

“Our current view is that the economy will revert to the lower average underlying growth rates that we have seen since the financial crisis,” Mr Bailey said.

The UK currency edged 0.2 per cents lower to $1.3796 and slipped 0.1 per cent against the euro to 85.85 pence following Mr Bailey's dovish comments on the interest rate outlook.

Elsewhere, Mr Sunak unveiled his "ambitious vision" for Britain's largest tax-raising industry with plans to reform capital markets, seek closer ties with advanced and emerging financial centres and boost opportunities for green investment.

“Financial services don’t just generate prosperity at home. They give us the economic power to project our values on the global stage”, Mr Sunak said.

In his speech, he said the Treasury’s vision is shaped around four key themes: an open and global financial hub; a sector at the forefront of technology and innovation; a world leader in green finance, and a competitive marketplace promoting effective use of capital.

“More open, more competitive, more technologically advanced, and more sustainable – that is our vision for financial services. The Roadmap we are publishing today sets out a detailed plan for the next few years – and I look forward to delivering it, together.”

Since leaving the EU, the UK has launched several reviews and consultations aimed at making Britain a more attractive destination for finance firms.

Brexit has prevented UK financial firms from having ready access to European markets, and although a memorandum of understanding on financial services with the bloc was reached in March, the EU has said indicated it is in no rush to grant “equivalence” findings that would restore the ability of British firms to trade more freely in the bloc.

This means Mr Sunak must tighten the UK financial sector's ties with other nations. On Wednesday, the Treasury announced fresh regulatory co-operation with Singapore to boost trade, investment and information-sharing, and increase collaboration on FinTech and green finance.

Under the UK’s green ambitions for the sector, Mr Sunak unveiled plans to require companies, pension schemes, financial services firms and their investment products to report on the impact they are having on the climate and environment - as well as the risks and opportunities facing their businesses.

The UK’s new Green Savings Bonds will let you invest in projects that tackle climate change, improve biodiversity and create green jobs.



During today’s #MansionHouse speech, I talked about how our Green Financing Framework will set out the types of ventures the bonds will fund. pic.twitter.com/6c1c41cq9L — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) July 1, 2021

The new integrated Sustainability Disclosure Requirements, which will streamline existing climate reporting requirements and ensure consumers and investors can make informed investment decisions, will see the government legislate to deliver this and set out its approach to green finance regulation ahead of the Cop26 environmental summit in Glasgow in November.

“With over 70 per cent of people saying they want their investments to avoid harm and achieve good for people and the planet, the government will also work with the Financial Conduct Authority to create a new sustainable investment label - a quality stamp - so that consumers can clearly compare the impacts and sustainability of their investments for the first time”, the Treasury said.

The Treasury will also deliver its first ever sovereign green bond, known as a green gilt, later this year, and a world-first green savings bond offered by National Savings & Investments (NS&I), under the UK Government Green Financing Framework.

Green projects such as zero-emissions buses, offshore wind and schemes to decarbonise homes and buildings will be eligible for funding, with at least £15 billion ($20.8bn) of green gilts issued this financial year, the Treasury said.

Francesco Totti's bio Born September 27, 1976 Position Attacking midifelder Clubs played for (1) - Roma Total seasons 24 First season 1992/93 Last season 2016/17 Appearances 786 Goals 307 Titles (5) - Serie A 1; Italian Cup 2; Italian Supercup 2

Founder: Ayman Badawi Date started: Test product September 2016, paid launch January 2017 Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: Software Size: Seven employees Funding: $170,000 in angel investment Funders: friends

25-MAN SQUAD Goalkeepers: Francis Uzoho, Ikechukwu Ezenwa, Daniel Akpeyi

PRESIDENTS CUP Draw for Presidents Cup fourball matches on Thursday (Internationals first mention). All times UAE: 02.32am (Thursday): Marc Leishman/Joaquin Niemann v Tiger Woods/Justin Thomas

The Beach Bum Director: Harmony Korine Stars: Matthew McConaughey, Isla Fisher, Snoop Dogg Two stars

The specs Engine: 4.0-litre, six-cylinder Transmission: six-speed manual Power: 395bhp Torque: 420Nm Price: from Dh321,200 On sale: now

if you go

The specs: 2018 Genesis G70 Price, base / as tested: Dh155,000 / Dh205,000 Engine: 3.3-litre, turbocharged V6 Gearbox: Eight-speed automatic Power: 370hp @ 6,000rpm Torque: 510Nm @ 1,300rpm Fuel economy, combined: 10.6L / 100km

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

The Year Earth Changed Directed by:Tom Beard Narrated by: Sir David Attenborough Stars: 4

Squad Ali Kasheif, Salim Rashid, Khalifa Al Hammadi, Khalfan Mubarak, Ali Mabkhout, Omar Abdulrahman, Mohammed Al Attas, Abdullah Ramadan, Zayed Al Ameri (Al Jazira), Mohammed Al Shamsi, Hamdan Al Kamali, Mohammed Barghash, Khalil Al Hammadi (Al Wahda), Khalid Essa, Mohammed Shaker, Ahmed Barman, Bandar Al Ahbabi (Al Ain), Al Hassan Saleh, Majid Suroor (Sharjah) Walid Abbas, Ahmed Khalil (Shabab Al Ahli), Tariq Ahmed, Jasim Yaqoub (Al Nasr), Ali Saleh, Ali Salmeen (Al Wasl), Hassan Al Muharami (Baniyas)

Results 6.30pm: Dubai Millennium Stakes Group Three US$200,000 (Turf) 2,000m; Winner: Ghaiyyath, William Buick (jockey), Charlie Appleby (trainer). 7.05pm: Handicap $135,000 (T) 1,600m; Winner: Cliffs Of Capri, Tadhg O’Shea, Jamie Osborne. 7.40pm: UAE Oaks Group Three $250,000 (Dirt) 1,900m; Winner: Down On Da Bayou, Mickael Barzalona, Salem bin Ghadayer. 8.15pm: Zabeel Mile Group Two $250,000 (T) 1,600m; Winner: Zakouski, James Doyle, Charlie Appleby. 8.50pm: Meydan Sprint Group Two $250,000 (T) 1,000m; Winner: Waady, Jim Crowley, Doug Watson.

The biog Nickname: Mama Nadia to children, staff and parents Education: Bachelors degree in English Literature with Social work from UAE University As a child: Kept sweets on the window sill for workers, set aside money to pay for education of needy families Holidays: Spends most of her days off at Senses often with her family who describe the centre as part of their life too

